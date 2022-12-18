School’s out! What to do with the kids? Sit tight, we’ve got you covered

Here you are, fresh from your long weekend and into another week of festivities you go, make sure you stay hydrated with us being into the first “open festive” season since the pandemic, people are making up for lost time. School is out for the year and the madness of the holidays have begun.

For some of us who have kids, it becomes a hurdle of events to try and keep the little people occupied and entertained over this period. I went in search of some of the fun things to do during the festive season. Cape Town Mini Makers Summer Food Holiday Programme

Keep kids entertained for hours at the “Mini Makers Summer Food Holiday Programme”. The fun-filled programme started on December 15 and will run until January 8 at Makers Landing, Cruise Terminal. The aim is to empower food innovators, activists and entrepreneurs aged between 5 -12 years with essential knowledge around food preparation, kitchen basics and much more. Hannerie Visser, Makers Landing’s curator, says: “This school holiday, kids aged between 5 and 12 will get an opportunity to learn how the kitchen works such as the different utensils and equipment and how to use them as well as kitchen basics; such as how to crack an egg, setting the table, washing the dishes, roll out dough.”

Henry Mathys, V&A Waterfront’s Social Impact and Food Ecosystem head, adds: “We would like to get kids comfortable in a working kitchen but to also teach them how different foods can be prepared. There is a wide range of programmes this holiday season such as making boerewors rolls to making a gingerbread house from scratch and even making edible festive gifts. The programme runs daily and costs R225 per day. The daily two-hour programme will cover activities including kitchen basics: Get to know kitchen equipment and how it works / Making: Spaghetti and tomato sauce, Flavours of the world / Making boerie rolls, The rainbow of foods: Green / Making broccoli cheese cups, Baking: Making a cake for the holidays, Making a gingerbread house from scratch and loads more. Make sure you get the future chefs out for a day of messy fun and enjoyment. Tickets can be purchased via Quicket.

Ceres Steam Train to Elgin Railway Market Hop on a family-friendly train ride with the kids, the train departs from the Foreshore district in Cape Town, and takes you on a three-and-a-half-hour train ride to Elgin. The route promises to be stimulating on the eye as there are loads of attractions to see on the way. From animals to plants and other breathtaking views. Once the train pulls into the station, you will be able to disembark, and explore the steampunk-themed Elgin Railway Market, with live music and a dazzling selection of clothing, accessories, arts and craft stalls. Where: Departs from Harbour Bridge Hotel, Dockrail Road, Foreshore, Cape Town

When: Selected Saturdays, 7.30am – 6pm. Cost: Tickets range from R625 to R2 900 book via Webtickets. Boschendal Friday Night Market

The weekly Friday Night Market in Boschendal is an attraction for the whole family. Artisanal food, handmade products and live music under the stars. The maze of gardens and mountain views at this illustrious estate between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch are heavenly. Live music, craft stalls and an array of artisanal food and drink, pizza, burgers, braaied meat, samoosas, toasted nuts, oysters, wine, cocktails – set the scene for a fun and festive night out with family and friends. There are tables under the trees, bean bags and lawn seating, or bring your own blanket for a picnic supper of market-foraged fare under the fairylights. For the kids, there’s the added bonus of “The Treehouse” playground, which is right next to the werf. Where: Boschendal Wine Estate, Helshoogte Road (R310), Pniel, Franschhoek.

When: Fridays, 6pm – 9pm. Cost : Free entry, bring money to spend. Durban

Christmas Carols Gather your family and friends and be part of the Christmas cheer at the festive classic songs at the Carols by Candlelight on Christmas eve. There will be two sessions, one at 6.30pm and the other at 7.30pm. Take a candle along to light up. Where: Amphitheatre, Sun City Resort.

When: December 24. Cost: Free. Bulletproof

Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest action-comedy “Bulletproof” - an hilarious survival guide to living in South Africa. Directed and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, “Bulletproof” is the fourth instalment. Brought to you by the all-star comedy trio of Mcilroy, Bobbert and Spencer, following on from “Bloopers”, “Family Therapy” and “Go Big!” Where: Northlands Bowling Club, 50 Margaret Mayton Ave, Durban North. When: December 21 – 24 / 27 - 31.

Cost: R200 via Computicket/ Book: [email protected] Johannesburg Fun Outdoor Movie and Market

What is Christmas without watching a Christmas classic like “Home Alone”? Enjoy this ageless all-time favourite blockbuster, coupled with an evening market. This event is perfect for a fun outing with the family. Guests can expect different exhibitions from various stalls, and grab some snacks to enjoy this comedy movie. Remember to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Where: Boulevard, Windmill Casino. When: December 23.

Cost: Free. Jingle Bells Jive Enjoy an old school performance by some of the finest and most loved DJs in the country at the “Jingle Bells Jive”.

The event will be headlined by the iconic groove master DJ Jazzy D and his son DJ Cazzy, who has performed alongside renowned artists such as Mi Casa, DJ Kent, DJ Fresh and Euphonik. The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the tree. Where: Windmill Casino Conference Centre. When: December 24.