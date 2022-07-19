Scorpion Kings announce star-studded line-up ahead of upcoming concert

After a two-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small’s Scorpion Kings Live concert is set to take place this Friday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. Show producers Glen21 Entertainment and the Scorpion Kings duo confirmed the line-up for the upcoming show.

The line-up features some of SA’s heaviest hitters in the game right now. “Scorpion Kings Live light up the SunBet Arena Time Square stage with some of the hottest acts in the game. Emcimbini, kulapho ongthola khona. Going down Friday, July 22, at SunBet Arena Time Square, Pretoria. Tickets available at TicketPro NOW!* Scorpion Kings Live light up the SunBet Arena Time Square stage with some of the hottest acts in the game.



Scorpion Kings Live Powered by Y. pic.twitter.com/A11eEm13jM — Y (@Yfm) July 19, 2022 Among the performers set to join Scorpion Kings on stage are Blxckie, Ami Faku, Msaki, Nkosazana Daughter, Kamo Mpela, Mas Musiq, Aymos, Young Stunna, Toss and Daliwonga.

Yesterday morning, Phori took to Twitter to share that there were only 800 tickets still available for Fridays show and share a link for the duo’s new EP. Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena 2.0 https://t.co/NoHbXiq00f



800 Tickets left pic.twitter.com/6NpneXMDoe — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 18, 2022 The new EP follows on from last month’s “Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena” EP and features Young Stunna, Madumane, Nobantu Vilakazi and Zwayetoven. The show comes amidst a lot of social media chatter around Phori and his work with other artists, most notably the controversy around Sir Trill and the incessant rumours on Twitter that there’s some sort of tension between Kabza and Phori.

On Monday, Phori made a rare comment on this matter when responding to a Tweet about big names in the industry trying to split the duo. “I said this, Kabza doesn’t need nobody’s protection coz he’s big enough to speak for himself but he chooses not to,” shared @_vpart. “I’m getting the impression that some other big names in the industry are paying people to try and split the duo so that they can breathe SK got em on choke hold 😂.”

