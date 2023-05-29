Scottish pop rock band Deacon Blue announce dates for first-ever South African tour

Breakout Events has announced that Deacon Blue will be heading to South Africa for the very first time in February 2024. The legendary Scottish pop rock band will be performing in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The first show is set for February 22 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Cape Town, followed by a performance at Marks Park, Emmarentia, Johannesburg on February 24. Tickets for the two shows are set to go on sale from Wednesday, May 31 at 9am, and will be available through the Breakout Events website. Scottish singer-songwriter and Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross shared that he’s thrilled to embark on Deacon Blue’s debut tour of South Africa. “We are excited to announce our first ever shows in South Africa, it's a country that we have wanted to get to for many years and these shows, both outdoors in beautiful parks, will be really special,” Ross said through a post on the band’s Instagram page.

"Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 9 AM and will be available from breakoutevents.co.za/" The band, which is made up of Ross, co-vocalist Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond (drums), Jim Prime (keyboards), Gregor Philp (guitar) and Lewis Gordon (bass) also announced that they will perform a host of their biggest love songs, including "Dignity", "Loaded", "Wages Day" and "Real Gone Kid". Since hitting the mainstream in the mid-'80s during the aftermath of the post-punk era, Deacon Blue have sold millions of records across the world.

Led by husband-and-wife team Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, the band is known for their infectious hooks and melodies that blend the sounds of rock, pop, jazz, blues, Celtic soul, and folk music. Deacon Blue – SA Tour Dates Thursday 22 February 2024 - Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Cape Town