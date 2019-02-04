Canadian singer Tamia Hill. Picture: Instagram

After the release of her new album and countless social media requests – Canadian musician, producer and actress Tamia will perform live in South Africa in February. 

Supported by a top local lineup, including Lady Zamar, the "Make Tonight Beautiful" sing is set to perform in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town. This will be Tamia’s third South African tour.

Tamia is expected to give fans a variety of both new and old material including beautiful performances of her hit singles like "Officially Missing You," "Who Do You Tell" and "This Time It's Love".

Tickets for the shows are available for purchase from Webtickets and Pick n Pay, ranging from  R395 to R895.

See concert details below:

  • Pretoria on Friday, 22 February, at the Sun Arena Time Square in Menlyn
  • Mother City on Saturday, 23 February  at the A Track in Green Point
  • Durban on Sunday, 24 February, at the Durban Botanical Gardens