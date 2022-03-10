Seth Diamond kicks off his ‘Takeover’ global tour in South Africa

Ghanaian musician Seth Diamond is on a quest to share his message of hope with fans around the world. The award-winning singer and songwriter is currently in South Africa as part of his “Takeover” global tour.

“Takeover” is Seth’s debut album that he released in September last year. Seth says his music is greatly influenced by the South African music scene and it was a no brainer for him to kick off his world tour in Mzansi. He grew up listening to the likes of Pastor Benjamin Dube, Zaza Mokhethi, Ntokozo Mbambo and he’s in talks to collaborate with some of these South African gospel music powerhouses.

Seth writes songs that are relevant to the needs of the people. His mission is to lead and draw souls to God and help liberate the broken-hearted through his music. “Music is one of the most powerful gifts ever. Therefore, if I possess such a powerful gift that speaks to the hearts of people without permission, why not inspire people positively and spread the gospel,” he says. Seth draws his inspiration from God and real-life experiences.

“My ability to overcome certain challenges in life gives me the strength to carry on and inspires me a lot. It tells me God is with me,” he says. Seth released his first hit single “Trust Issues” in 2017 and the track enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana. He then released “Get it off me” in 2018 and “Victory” in 2019. That was followed by another spirit-filled song titled “Live Again” which was released in 2021.

