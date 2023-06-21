‘Sex and the City’ author Candace Bushnell is headed to South Africa

Candace Bushnell, the iconic author and creator of “Sex and the City”, is bringing her acclaimed one-woman show, “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City”, to South Africa in September. The tour will begin in Johannesburg at Montecasino’s Teatro on September 22, with additional performances on September 23 and 24. The show will then move to the Artscape Theatre Centre from September 29 to October 1.

In “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City”, the original Carrie Bradshaw takes audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to Sex and The City to Lipstick Jungle and beyond. “Through her books and television series, Candace Bushnell’s work has influenced and defined two generations of women,” said Hazel Feldman, from Showtime management, in a press statement. “Her story is a witty, wise, entertaining look at sex, dating and friendship in New York City at the age of fifty.

“We invite audiences to meet the ‘real’ Carrie Bradshaw.” Caroline ‘Carrie’ Bradshaw, the character portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker in the HBO series “Sex and the City”, was inspired by Bushnell's experiences and is often considered her alter ego. Bushnell is the New York Times best-selling author of several novels, including “Is There Still Sex in the City”, “Sex and the City”, “Summer and the City”, “The Carrie Diaries”, “One Fifth Avenue”, “Lipstick Jungle”, “Trading Up”, “Killing Monica”, and “Four Blondes”.