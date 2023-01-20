Shake off the January blues and paint the town red this week

It’s still January, and we’re still in what feels like the longest month of the year, but don’t get caught up in the start-of-the year blues – slip into your finest outfit, and go out and paint the town red. While we’re on the topic of red, why not go wine tasting? The biggest Italian wine show is heading to Cape Town for the “Top Italian Wines Roadshow”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gambero Rosso, Italy’s leading Italian wine and food media company, is bringing a selection of the best premium wines of Italy to the V&A Waterfront on January 26. As one of 10 stops on the world tour this year, Cape Town joins major cities, including Seoul, Sao Paulo, Miami, Mexico City and Sydney, on this showcase of delectable Italian wines. The interactive walk-around wine tasting, dedicated entirely to premium wines from across the boot of Italy, gives the South African wine industry and wine lovers the opportunity to taste 150 of the best Italian wines, from almost 40 wineries, all under one roof.

This event is every wine lover’s utopia, so make sure you don’t miss out on this one. If you’re a potential wine sommelier and would like to broaden your knowledge about wines, you need to join the masterclass led by wine expert and senior editor of Italy’s definitive wine guide, “Vini d’Italia”, Marco Sabellico. Another highlight of the show is the award ceremony when Rosso announces its latest restaurant list featuring the most authentic Italian trattorias, wine bars and pizzerias in Cape Town according to ratings by the digital guide, “Top Italian Restaurants”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wine enthusiasts interested in attending the Top Italian Wines Road Show can contact [email protected] for further information. CAPE TOWN

Story continues below Advertisement

Wine Harvest Parade Start your new year on a happy high by joining the colourful annual harvest parade in Stellenbosch. Adding to its prominence, the event takes place in the same week that South Africa commemorates the 364th year since wine was first made in Mzansi. The Stellenbosch Wine Harvest Parade takes place in collaboration with the local municipality and Stellenbosch Wine Routes, the country’s oldest wine route.

More information is also available via www.wineroute.co.za. Where: The parade starts at the Toy Museum in Market Street. When: January 28 at 09.30am.

Cost: Free. Go Big Join funny couple Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest comedy production “Go Big!”.

If there was ever a time when laughter was needed it is now and this husband and wife team deliver to the max in this side-splitting new production. The couple said they have a money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with their jokes. Where: The Drama Factory, Somerset West. When: January 26 – 28 at 7.30pm.

Cost: R170 – R185 via www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/MACBOB22. JOHANNESBURG

Lunch-Hour Music Concert Dapphne Kuhn presents its Lunch-Hour Music Concert themed “If music be the food of love, play on”. The weekly concerts kick off this week and will have various themes throughout. For the first concert, pianist from the UK Charles Wiffen will perform works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, Rachmaninoff and Bongani Ndodana-Breen.

Where: Theatre on the Square, Sandton. When: January 20. Time: 1pm every Friday.

Cost: R100 or R60 for members/unreserved tickets will be available at the box office from 12.30pm. Burlesque at Babylon Babylon presents “Burlesque” a drag show to get your feet tapping and dancing along. Saturday night boasts the movie theme “Babylon” with the Queens as the leads, guests as the cast and Disco Sally as the director.

The event features Legendary Adam, Stella Rose and Miss Erotica. Where: Babylon, Sandton. When: January 21.

Cost: Free before 10pm and R150 thereafter. DURBAN Merv The Swerv Comedy Show

Comedian Mervin Pillay is back on stage with his one-man-show antics. The show will single out tall stories, celebrity impressions and funny situations experienced by Merv. Since the beginning of 2020, he’s kept busy on TikTok with his characters Ravi, Boya, Shambies, Stoneyard and Brommer, giving his audience a running commentary on the latest social issues.

Some of these characters will come to life on stage, so beware, you might be singled out just for fun. Merv, as he is commonly known, loves to see people laugh and have a good time. So, bring your entire family, sit back, relax and let some steam and gas off. Where: iZulu Theatre Sibaya Casino.

When: January 27 – 28 at 8pm. Cost: R120 via Ticketpro. Sushi and Paint

A unique experience that's a first of its kind in Pietermaritzburg. Inspired by the famous and well-loved Sip-and-Paint Experiences, We Paint Afrika and Zen Sushi Cafe have collaborated to bring you “Sushi and Paint”. Kick back and enjoy the delicious sushi offering from Zen.

We Paint Afrika facilitates the painting session where everyone gets to freely express themselves artistically. The ticket includes sushi/meal voucher, a painting session facilitation, all paint supplies and a curated music experience. Where: Zen Sushi Cafe, 1 Connor Rd, Chase Valley, Pietermaritzburg.