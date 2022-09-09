‘Shall We Dance’ returns to the Playhouse Opera after two years

It's not often that we get to see retired ballroom and Latin dancers go on to teach until well into their years. There's a saying that goes something like this: “Give them flowers while they’re alive”, and for iconic Durban-based former dance champ Neville Letard, he can have the entire Spring bloom. I must admit, I was totally in awe as I spoke to Letard, who mentioned he started dancing in 1961 and is still teaching dance today.

The 72-year-old is the long-standing director of the renowned ‘Shall We Dance’ production, which is on at the Playhouse Opera from September 9- 11. ‘Shall We Dance’ cast. Picture: Supplied The production returns to the stage after a two-year hiatus, and the cast are understandably hungry to perform again. Letard has been the director of the production for 28 years, and says if it were not for Covid, it would have been their 30th year on stage this year.

“Shall We Dance” is an annual showcase extravaganza of Durban’s diverse dance scene, taking to the stage for five performances only. Dance styles featured this year include ballroom, Latin American, traditional and contemporary ballet, toe-tapping Irish, Bollywood, smooth tap and some elegant show dancing. The annual extravaganza is presented by the South African Dance Teachers’ Association and directed by dance stalwarts Caryl Cusens and Letard. Singer and performer Marion Loudon is the MC this year.

Letard says: “It feels absolutely fabulous to be getting back to the stage. “I am excited to showcase our new dancers. Some of them haven't been in the Playhouse Opera before. Letard said they started rehearsals in May this year and are ready to showcase a full-on dance production.

“The show will boast a lot of modern music with some old included. There's a lot of pop music.” Dancers in the production hail from other regions, including Cape Town, Gauteng, some from Howick, and the surrounding areas of KZN. Ticket prices range from R100 to R150. Booking is through Webtickets.

DURBAN Breakfast Collection Festival Head out to the Breakfast Collection Festival Edition on Sunday to mingle with curated traders for a shopping, drinking and party experience.

There will be 50 hand-picked and curated traders, a live mural by Dane Stops, artist showcases and mini-exhibitions, live music and performances, and a beer and wine garden seating area with harbour views. Where: Point Waterfront. When: Sunday, September 11.

Cost: Free. 24th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience Catch top dance-makers from SA, Mozambique and France live on stage at 24th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience, hosted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Centre for Creative Arts.

This edition offers a range of performances, workshops, panel discussions, virtual screen dance and a delightful JOMBA! youth dance platform. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: Now until September 11.

Cost: R80 full price, R65 – students, scholars and pensioners. Booking is through Computicket. Vincent Mantsoe & Flatfoot Dance Company Vincent Sekwati Mantsoe, the 2022 JOMBA! Legacy Artist will perform his new solo work KOMA, which looks at layers of the passages of time through a symphony of rhythms and African rites.

Mantsoe will showcase his ongoing two-year process of working with Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company and their journey to making “Cut”- part 2, which premiers at the festival. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: September 9 at 7pm and September 10 at 2.30pm.

Cost: R80 full price, R65 – students, scholars and pensioners. Booking is through Computicket. CAPE TOWN Marimba Jam Festival

This year’s festival is a celebration of South African music and the spirit of Ubuntu, featuring 400 marimba students from 18 schools in Cape Town. Hundred of these learners are from Marimba Jam’s Rising Stars Programme - which provides free marimba lessons to under-resourced schools. Students will show off a mass of items and collabs taught over time. Where: Joseph Stone Auditorium.

When: September 9 at 6pm. Cost:R150 (Adults), R100 (U18 & Pensioners) via Quicket. Thanksgiving Ritual:Umgidi

Enjoy some live tunes of South African pianist Nduduzo Makhathini. The music concert is dubbed a “Thanksgiving Ritual: Umgidi”. Makhathini will be on piano and spoken word with Mbuso Khoza, who will be on vocals, and poetry backed by superb musicians in the Cape’s jazz genre, including Justin Bellairs on saxophone, Stephen de Souza on double bass and Dane Paris on drums. Ultimately, this performance will be a thanksgiving ritual to pay gratitude to the spirit guides that collaborated with Makhathini in creating this work.

Where: Fismer Hall, Konservatorium Stellenbosch University. When: September 16 at 8pm. Cost:Tickets are R100 via Quicket.

Come Laugh With Us Season 2 Episode 5 I-SMILE Entertainment presents “Come Laugh With Us Season 2 Episode 5”. Join comics Rafique Ismail, Sipho Luther, Chuma Bentele, Thulasizwe Sithole and Kaashif Stellenboom for a night of entertainment and laughter with host Mario Campbell. DJ Rudyroxx will be on the decks.

Where: Rocco Mamas in Kenilworth Centre. When: September 11. Cost: R120 gets you laughs plus a burger and fries.

Celebrating the Riel in Art The Iziko Education Department and Koena Art Institute present an educational art showcase titled “Dans Laat die Stof Staan”. This visual and audio exhibit - aimed at senior phase school pupils, in particular, centres on a celebratory dance that is rooted in San and Khoi traditions, called the Rieldans.

Local artists whose work will be on display include Andries Dirks, Anthony Roach, Marlene Liebenberg and Terence Visagie. Where: Groot Constantia Iziko Learning Centre next to Jonkershuis Restaurant. When: Now until 30 September - open between 10am and 5pm.

Cost: Free. JOHANNESBURG Folklore Festival

The“Indelible Storyteller” Pilani Bubu presents a launch evening for the upcoming Folklore Festival. A preview of her upcoming album: “Folklore Chapter 2”, with guest artist features Muneyi & Leomile. This Folklore Fringe show marks the road to the Folklore “Culture & Heritage” Festival in October 2022. Bubu is a unique voice with a cohesive global sound and style fused with: soul, jazz, folk and funk.

Where: Leano Stage, 81 De Korte Street, Braamfontein. When: September 9 at 7pm. Cost: R250 pre-sold and R300 at the door via Quicket.

Saturdays at the Livingroom Saturdays at the Livingroom returns with its lekker beats, views, food and drinks that feed your soul. Immerse yourself in a world of plants, smiles, laughs and dance.

DJs Ian, Donny Basco, Jenny Dison and Andrd18 will be on the ones and twos to keep you company. Enjoy some sundowners with friends. Seats are limited, so make sure you arrive early or book by emailing [email protected] Where: The Living Room, 20 Kruger Street, City and Suburban. When: September 10.

Cost: R40. Sandton Benefit Concert Animal lovers, listen up, Johannesburg Opera NPC, Sandton SPCA, and Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel present Sandton SPCA Benefit Concert “Music of the Movies” hosted by Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel.

You will be entertained by the talented Khayakazi Madlala (soprano) and Phenye Modiane (tenor), who will be accompanied by Andrew Duncan on piano. Where: Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel, Houghton Estate. When: September 11.