Shekhinah. Picture: Instagram With less than two weeks to go to Toni Braxton’s "As Long As I Live" SA tour, event promoters Glen 21 Entertainment in association with McDonald’s and KayaFM, today announced the local acts.

Platinum-selling artist Shekhinah alongside DJ Hudson will support Toni Braxton on tour in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Having established herself as a national treasure post her stint on IDOLS, Shekhinah became a household name after her 2016 hit single “Back to the Beach”.





She also featured on the Black Coffee single, “Your Eyes”, and the Jesse Clegg single “Breathing” in the same year, raising her to stardom.





This multi-award winning musical "Sensation" has performed across the continent and has collaborated with several international artists and local brands. Her recent album "Rose Gold’ is currently the highest streamed album in the country and is certified platinum.





Reflecting on her silver anniversary and hit album "Sex & Cigarettes", Toni Braxton says she’s still in love with music and the possibilities it affords. “There have been moments when I felt defeated; felt I let myself down,” she says. “Even if I fail, music gives me enough strength to try something different. I’ve come full circle—yet there are still so many things to do.”

While in the country, Toni Braxton is also set to visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities South Africa in association with McDonald's.

Event Information: Johannesburg Date: 09 November 2019 Venue: Ticketpro Dome Time: 7pm Cape Town Date: 12 November 2019 Venue: Grand Arena, GrandWest Time: 7pm