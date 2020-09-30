Shekhinah’s Rosefest goes virtual

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning artist Shekhinah is bringing back her Rosefest festival for its second edition this year.

After two successful concerts in Johannesburg and Durban in its inaugural year, which featured artists and personalities that included Sho Madjozi, DJ Zinhle, Kim Jayde, Lady Zamar and DJ Doowap, the all-women music festival will this year be a digital music experience that keeps with the spirit and vibe of the festival’s mantra: “Power to She!”

Since last year, Rosefest has evolved to become an all-year-round experience through its digital platforms and Sunday conversation series, with the music festival culminating as its hallmark.

This year’s virtual music experience will highlight performances and contributions from women artists.

This year Rosefest presents another stellar line-up with headline vocalists, rappers, personalities and artists performing alongside Shekhinah, as the experience celebrates the power of connection and collaboration.