Sho Madjozi shares key lessons in entertainment industry at YouthX event

This Youth Day, BET award-winning musician Sho Madjozi will share her journey in the entertainment industry at the virtual YouthX event. Named the Arts and Entertainment change-maker by Nedbank YouthX, Sho Madjozi says she’s honoured to be given an opportunity to pay it back in some way, to the next generation of artists and entertainers.

Commenting on the event, the “John Cena” hitmaker says: “I will be sharing key lessons in the art and entertainment space including my journey as a South African artist as well as some tips on how to set yourself up for success, making sure the youth are equipped and ready to unlock their potential.” She touched on some of the topics that will be discussed which includes artists’ exploitation in the music industry. “I really had to grow quite a thick skin to be able to be here. I fought for myself a lot. I had to overcome bad contracts, bad faith, bad promoters and even write off some stuff as bad debts before I finally learnt everything I know now.

“I want to make it slightly easier for the next person so they don’t have to go through all that,” revealed the star. Her greatest achievement, she says, among others is her ability to change the lives of many people through music. Reflection on the events of June 16 1976, the youngster says it’s important to remember how far we’ve come as a nation.

“But it’s not wise to celebrate like we have reached the finish line,” adds Sho Madjozi. Elaborating on some of the challenges that the youth of today are facing, the multi-award-winning rapper said: “I think the biggest overall challenge is a largely apartheid society and a government that from what I can see isn’t thinking of radically changing our social structures to fit all of us. “We are caught either trying to be part of the few who can get rich in a highly unequal society, or patching up the symptoms of a society that was literally built to exclude the majority.”

She further explained: “As the youth I think it would do us a lot of good to spend less energy and time being outraged by every small incident of racism that hits the Twitter streets and more time plotting, learning and talking about the broader structures that remain in place, allowing us to remain poor and marginalised in our own country. This is how we will come up with real solutions as opposed to temporary bandaids.” The virtual event is set to take place today at 12pm. There will be a panel discussion with Sho Madjozi and other change-makers including YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza and radio and television host Nomalanga Shozi.