Monday, October 23, 2023

Show us the funny: Entries now open for 11th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

Comedian Gino Fernandez receives The Best Friend of Comedy Award at the 2018 Savanna Comics Choice Awards. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Published 2h ago

Now in its 11th year, the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is a platform for local comics to prove their worth on a national stage.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, entries are now open for the annual competition.

The awards honour those who've made their mark on the comedy landscape over the last year, including stand-up comedians, comedic writers, comedic content creators, comedy festivals and ad agencies that produce the funniest ads in South Africa.

Established to bolster the comedy sector, the awards endeavour to ensure the SA comedy scene can compete on a global stage.

Big names like Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Tumi Morake, Skhumba Hlophe, Celeste Ntuli, Schalk Bezuidenhout have been awarded for their significant contribution to local comedy.

Last year, Robby Collins took home top honours, including the coveted Comedian of the Year Award, and Wazi M Kunene scooped the Savanna Newcomer Award.

“We love participating in this laughter-infused journey, as we collectively work to elevate our comedy stars to the international stage where they rightly belong, and to support emerging talent from the ground up” said Kayla Hendricks, Savanna Senior Brand Manger.

This year, in addition to a remodelled trophy, main sponsor Savanna will also give each of the winners R5,000 in cash.

Below are the categories that can be entered:

STAND-UP CATEGORIES

Savanna Newcomer Award

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Headliner of the Year Award

Comedian of the Year Award

Best Solo Show Award

Best Comedy Festival/Show Award

The Joe Mafela Award

The Hall of Fame Award

Best Comedic Writer Award

CONTENT CATEGORIES

UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, Presented by LIFT

Sauce of the Year Award

Funny Is Funny Award

Enter now at www.comicschoice.com. Entries for the Newcomer Award close November 9.

