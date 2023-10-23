Show us the funny: Entries now open for 11th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards

Now in its 11th year, the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards is a platform for local comics to prove their worth on a national stage.
If you think you’ve got what it takes, entries are now open for the annual competition.
The awards honour those who've made their mark on the comedy landscape over the last year, including stand-up comedians, comedic writers, comedic content creators, comedy festivals and ad agencies that produce the funniest ads in South Africa.
Established to bolster the comedy sector, the awards endeavour to ensure the SA comedy scene can compete on a global stage.
Big names like Trevor Noah, Loyiso Gola, Tumi Morake, Skhumba Hlophe, Celeste Ntuli, Schalk Bezuidenhout have been awarded for their significant contribution to local comedy.
Last year, Robby Collins took home top honours, including the coveted Comedian of the Year Award, and Wazi M Kunene scooped the Savanna Newcomer Award.
“We love participating in this laughter-infused journey, as we collectively work to elevate our comedy stars to the international stage where they rightly belong, and to support emerging talent from the ground up” said Kayla Hendricks, Savanna Senior Brand Manger.
This year, in addition to a remodelled trophy, main sponsor Savanna will also give each of the winners R5,000 in cash.
Below are the categories that can be entered:
STAND-UP CATEGORIES
Savanna Newcomer Award
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
Headliner of the Year Award
Comedian of the Year Award
Best Solo Show Award
Best Comedy Festival/Show Award
The Joe Mafela Award
The Hall of Fame Award
Best Comedic Writer Award
CONTENT CATEGORIES
UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award, Presented by LIFT
Sauce of the Year Award
Funny Is Funny Award
Enter now at www.comicschoice.com. Entries for the Newcomer Award close November 9.