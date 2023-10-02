Soulful songstress Lalah Hathaway set to tour South Africa next year

Grammy Award-winning American singer Lalah Hathaway is set to tour SA in January 2024. The news was shared by live music and entertainment company, Showtime Management.

The company took to Instagram to make the announcement on Monday morning. “Be part of an intimate and soul-stirring evening with the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and producer, Lalah Hathaway,” they shared.

They went on to add that ticket sales open on Wednesday, October 4 on their website and on Web Tickets. "Undeniable music royalty and a thirty-year veteran of the music industry, Lalah will transport audiences into a world of timeless R&B and jazz melodies with her mesmerizing voice during four heartfelt performances," they added on their website.

The first three shows will take place at Teatro, Montecasino from January 19 to 21. Hathaway will then head down to the Western Cape for a performance at Kirstenbosch Garden on January 27. Hathaway is best known for her R&B ballads and soulful pop music. Over the years, she has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, and Esperanza Spalding.

Currently, Hathaway has been on tour and promoting her latest single, ‘The Energy’. “I truly felt ALL ‘The Energy’ 4 on tour these last 2 weeks,” she recently shared.