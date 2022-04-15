Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Splashy Fen Music Festival kicks off

Splashy Fen 2022 Campsite Walkway welcomes fans to site. Picture: Supplied

Splashy Fen 2022 Campsite Walkway welcomes fans to site. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

Music and lifestyle festival Splashy Fen Music Festival has finally kicked off in the rolling hills of Underberg.

Music and lifestyle festival Splashy Fen Music Festival has finally kicked off in the rolling hills of Underberg.

Story continues below Advertisment

There is a clear buzz of excitement in the air as the festival returns after a two-year Covid-break for its 31st edition.

Over 150 local acts are set to play across four stages over the next four days.

The musical line-up includes the likes of FREDDY-L, The Kickstands, Angel Mazibuko, Dawn Melanie, Umenzi Mbonambi, Nish Pillay, and more. Fans can also look forward to a thrilling Silent Disco on the main stage.

More on this

An updated venue layout boasts strategically designated and decorated areas for all to enjoy entertainment and chill zones, craft stalls and artisanal food vendors.

There are separate camping areas for families, teepee owners, general happy campers, and those who prefer something a bit less rustic at the Harambee Tented Village.

The ever-popular Corona River Stage on Friday will open with live music, fresh food, river frolicking, chill zones, and more of the Splashy Fen vibes that fans have been missing out on.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tickets are still available online at Howler or at the Underberg Country Club. Day passes are available at the Splashy Fen farm gate for R500 for adults and R200 for children.

Related Topics:

Live Concerts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello