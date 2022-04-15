Splashy Fen Music Festival kicks off

Music and lifestyle festival Splashy Fen Music Festival has finally kicked off in the rolling hills of Underberg. Music and lifestyle festival Splashy Fen Music Festival has finally kicked off in the rolling hills of Underberg.

Story continues below Advertisment

There is a clear buzz of excitement in the air as the festival returns after a two-year Covid-break for its 31st edition. Over 150 local acts are set to play across four stages over the next four days. The musical line-up includes the likes of FREDDY-L, The Kickstands, Angel Mazibuko, Dawn Melanie, Umenzi Mbonambi, Nish Pillay, and more. Fans can also look forward to a thrilling Silent Disco on the main stage.

An updated venue layout boasts strategically designated and decorated areas for all to enjoy entertainment and chill zones, craft stalls and artisanal food vendors. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗽![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝗵![CDATA[]]>𝘆 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗻 (@splashyfenfest) There are separate camping areas for families, teepee owners, general happy campers, and those who prefer something a bit less rustic at the Harambee Tented Village. The ever-popular Corona River Stage on Friday will open with live music, fresh food, river frolicking, chill zones, and more of the Splashy Fen vibes that fans have been missing out on.

Story continues below Advertisment