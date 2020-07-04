Spoek Mathambo presents his 50 minute documentary at the vNAF

This year, Nthato Mokgata aka Spoek Mathambo, has presented - as an ode to his mentor and friend, Bhekisenzo “Vukazithathe” Cele - at the Virtual National Arts Festival (vNAF). Making his first appearance, the Standard Bank Young Artist for Music award winner, Nthato, has put his film making skill to good use, as he poured his heart and soul into making a 50 minute documentary about the multi-instrumentalist maskandi artist. The documentary is available on the vNAF website. "As a filmmaker, I pour my affection for and gratitude to Vukazithathe in the form of a film that centers on him, his music, and his life story – in Vukazithathe’s own words. I first met the master maskandi artist in 2012 and was impressed by his breadth of talent and songwriting genius. This film is my ode to a friend and mentor. "I am honoured to be part of the Virtual National Arts Festival and hope that all the great work receives attention it deserves," said Nthato who is also a musician, artist, producer, rapper and singer-songwriter. He said sharing his work at the festival with viewers is gratifying.

"It feels good to share something that I spent so much time working on alone, so it's gratifying for the film and Vukazithathe’s music to gain a broader audience. If Covid-19 hadn't happened I wouldn't have had the opportunity to finish this Vukazithathe's documentary honestly - so I look for the hidden blessings in this pandemic," he said.

Nthato Mokgata aka Spoek Mathambo. Picture: Instagram

About the National Artist Festival going virtual this year, Nthato said he is so happy that despite Covid-19, festival organisers found a way to make it work.

"It’s a hugely important festival and it was imperative that the show goes on - as theatre people say.