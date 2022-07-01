Spring Fiesta returns to celebrate 10 year anniversary

The Mzansi event scene is back and running like there was no Covid-19 hiatus. Event organisers of several events have announced dates for their upcoming event ensuring the public diarises these important dates.

Story continues below Advertisement

The organisers of one of Mzansi's well known musical festivals, Spring Fiesta, this week confirmed that it would be making its return in October. The festival was last held in 2019, with performances from Lady Zamar, DJ Lamiez Holworthy and DJ Kent, and has been known to give attendees a good time. Spring Fiesta 2022 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, ensuring it will be a fitting celebration.

The long-running festival returns to its home at the well-loved party destination, Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. The iconic day and night time dance music festival has curated an electrifying killer line-up that will be performing across five-themed dance floors. Artists such as DJ Tira, Distruction Boyz, Tipcee and Shimza have previously performed at the festival. Line-up announcements are expected to be made closer to the time, at various stages.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stay True Sounds will be hosting one of the main stages at Spring Fiesta. In a statement label owner Allan Nicoll aka Kid Fonque had the following remarks: “Our agenda at the label is simple: unearth, nurture and present real evocative music which is in perfect alignment with the Spring Fiesta mantra of building the South African music industry,” he said. Tickets are currently on sale and the event will take place on Saturday, October 8, at Wild Waters Complex, Boksburg.