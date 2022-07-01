Tarryn Lamb and Francois van Coke on the bill for ‘Liefde by die Dam’

The leading Afrikaans music festival “Liefde by die Dam” returns to Johannesburg and the Mother City by popular demand, following two sold-out concerts earlier in the year. This comes after the government’s recent announcement that all lockdown restrictions have been lifted, including the wearing of masks and limited capacity at indoor events.

Story continues below Advertisement

The event organisers decided to host this popular day festival again in the second half of the year. “Especially now that the Covid-19 regulations have been lifted completely,” says Pierre Greeff, from Die Heuwels Fantasties. “With the previous two concerts in April, we saw that people are keen to have a good time and experience epic concerts again.

“The good vibes were totally contagious! In addition to that, there are currently so many great artists on the circuit, we want to get more of the best on the Liefde stage,” adds Greeff. The second concert in Johannesburg will be held at Emmarentia Dam on August 14, while the second 2022 Liefde by die Dam will take place in Meerendal, Durbanville, on November 12. “Liefde by die Dam has always been a big day out, with big names on a big stage in front of a big crowd. We are very happy that we can present the event in the style and scale that it is used to.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Festivalgoers can expect to see their favourite artists, with the best sound, on a fantastic stage. We are working non-stop to prepare everything, so that people can have the absolute best day out,” explains Greeff. Die Heuwels Fantasties, Francois van Coke, Robbie Wessels, Early B, Karen Zoid, Tarryn Lamb, Snotkop, Biggy, Will Linley, Neon Dreams, Justin Vega, Jack and June, Eloff, and Schalk Bezuidenhout are lined up to entertain all festivalgoers. Tickets are available at Howler from R295.