‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ lead SAG Award nominees

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The Martin McDonagh-directed comedy-drama movie – which starred Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson – has earned five nominations in total, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Leading Actor (Farrell) and Best Supporting Actor (Gleeson and Barry Keoghan).

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” has also received five nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Leading Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu). Other nominees for the Best Leading Actor award include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler, while the other nominees for the Best Supporting Actress prize include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler. “Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Babylon”, “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” are all also competing for the Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture gong.

Meanwhile, “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, and Jean Smart. “Only Murders In The Building” stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are in contention to the win the Best Actor in a Comedy Series gong. However, the veteran actors will face competition from Anthony Carrigan, Bill Hader and Jeremy Allen White. The Best Supporting Actor nominees include Paul Dano, Brenda Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, and Eddie Redmayne, while the Best Supporting Actress prize will be won by one of Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Husu.

The SAG Award winners will be announced on February 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Full list of nominees: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Steve Carell – “The Patient” Taron Egerton – “Black Bird” Sam Elliott – “1883”

Paul Walter Hauser – “Black Bird” Evan Peters – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Emily Blunt – “The English” Jessica Chastain – “George and Tammy” Julia Garner – “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout” Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in ‘Inventing Anna’. Cr. Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” Bill Hader – “Barry” Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday” Jean Smart – “Hacks” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “The Bear”

“Hacks” “Only Murders in the Building” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul” Jason Bateman – “Ozark” Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul” Adam Scott – “Severance” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown” Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Laura Linney – “Ozark” Zendaya – “Euphoria” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “Ozark”

“Severance” “The White Lotus” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. Picture: courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL. Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau – “The Whale” Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Paul Dano – “The Fabelmans” Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cate Blanchett – “TÁR” Viola Davis – “The Woman King” Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till” Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Austin Butler – “Elvis” Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin” Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Bill Nighy – “Living” Adam Sandler – “Hustle” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Babylon” “The Banshees of Inisherin” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans” “Women Talking” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Batman” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick” “The Woman King” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

“Andor” “The Boys” “House of the Dragon”