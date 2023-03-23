The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town

The Cannabis Expo opens doors for Cannabis entrepreneurs on its return to GrandWest from March 24 - 26. The annual expo sets the bar high in Cape Town as hundreds of cannabis enthusiast are expected to attend. The organisers added that this expo is expected to be the biggest one yet.

The event is a main attraction for cannabis industry professionals, investors and entrepreneurs from all around the world to explore the latest innovations, trends and business opportunities in the cannabis industry. With over 200 exhibitors featuring over 1000 cannabis products and a jam-packed program of talks and workshops, visitors can look forward to interactive presentations and panel discussions, networking opportunities and a massive array of cannabis products and services. The event also runs later into the evening than before with The Freedom Festival hosting bands, artists and DJs throughout and The Cannabis Food Market providing a whole range of mouth-watering goodies.

The cannabis industry is exploding, and The Cannabis Expo provides the perfect platform for international and local medical health professionals, agricultural providers and lifestyle brands to engage with industry experts. Guests can expect a variety of things to see and experience including over 200 exhibitors - representing the entire cannabis industry - with the The Cannabis Food Market, where you can browse and enjoy cannabis-infused meals, treats and drinks. Then there is The Freedom Festival, which is a vibrant outdoor festival environment hosting bands, artists and DJs. Meanwhile, The Shroom Expo includes information, talks and discussions on the mushroom industry and The Convention Stage (Friday) sees global industry leaders presenting talks and taking part in moderated panel discussions.

On Saturday and Sunday, The Expo Stage will hold presentations around cannabis-related topics that cover health, agriculture, legislation, finance and more and the Gizeh Chill lounge is where everyone can enjoy a time out and relax during the day. Tickets range from R150 - R200 for general access, VIP passes start from R420 - R990 via www.thecannabisexpo.co.za

CAPE TOWN CTFW Cape Town Fashion Week is back after a Covid break.

Africa Fashion International (AFI), owner and operator of Cape Town Fashion Week celebrates 15 years of Africa’s creative trend-setters, anchoring efforts on breaking barriers and bridging cultural and economic gaps for the continent. Along with the world-class fashion show, AFI has ensured Cape Town Fashion Week will mesmerise guests with a fashion, retail, and art & design expo. There will be an AFI masterclass that dives into topics such as ethics, diversity, sustainability and global citizenship to learn more about building a conscious and inclusive fashion landscape.

Some of Mzansi’s best music talents will take stage including DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna, and dynamic duo, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, otherwise known as the Scorpion Kings. Aside from blowing audiences away with their performance, guests can look forward to celebrating fashion and Pan-Africanism. Where: Cape Town International Convention Centre

When: March 22 - 25 Cost: Tickets range from R120- R500 via Quicket. Makers Landing Seafood Fest

The V&A Waterfront hosts the inaugural Makers Landing Seafood Fest. The festival aims to showcase and celebrate all things seafood. Visitors can look forward to a fresh fish market, demo classes, a variety of food vendors, live local music and much more. Those attending can enjoy a workshop with representatives involved in the seafood sector who will discuss, Simplifying seafood at the V&A Waterfront, on Friday, March 31.

On Saturday, visitors can learn from the experts through the Sustainable Fish Masterclass with chef Reuben Riffel in partnership with I&J, and do dive deep into the lives of small-scale fisherwomen decoding fishing complexities. On Sunday, watch Terry Fortune make his famous pickled fish and learn to clean and fillet snoek like a pro with fisherwoman Michelle Singh. Guests can RSVP for the demo classes via Quicket. The kids can step into the enchanted kitchen with the Charming Chef on Sunday, where they will make fish cake burgers.

Where: Makers Landing. V&A Waterfront. When: April 1 - 2. Cost: Free.

DURBAN Bee Gees Relive the best of the ’60s and ‘70s with Bee Gees Night Fever, a theatrical musical tribute concert.

The Bee Gees were a musical group formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The trio were especially popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and later as prominent performers in the disco music era and are regarded as one of the most influential acts in pop-music history. You can expect a spectacular production showcasing disco hits as well as smooth 70s ballads such as “Stayin’ Alive”, “Jive Talkin’”, “You Should Be Dancin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love” and many more, from phenomenon vocalists, who will recreate the iconic three-piece harmonies alongside an amazing live band.

Where: iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino. When: March 31 - April 10. Cost: Tickets start from R295, and can be purchased on TicketPro.

Karen Devroop CD Launch The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music proudly presents Karen Devroop – Dance of the Indentured CD launch. The South African saxophonist released his fourth studio album as a soloist. Deviating from his previous 2020 release which was more contemporary jazz, this album takes him back to his traditional jazz roots in the quartet format.

The album features a superb list of artists including Hans Vroomans on piano (Metropole Jazz Orkestra and Amsterdam Conservatory of Music), Europe’s legendary jazz bassist Hein van de Geyn who has toured and recorded with iconic artists such as Chet Baker, Lee Konitz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, John Abercrombie and many others and rounding off the quartet is South Africa’s leading drum kit player Kevin Gibson. Where: UKZN, Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, Howard College Campus. When: March 29.

Cost: R100. The KZN Youth Orchestra in Concert The KZN Youth Orchestra will be performing two concerts. The orchestra comprises 70 young musicians from all around KZN province.

This is the opening concert of the KZN Schools Jazz festival. The hour-long concerts will be exciting with music encompassing a variety of genres. Conducted by Lykele Temmingh, it is presented by Cathy Peacock. Patrons may bring picnic baskets. Tickets for the Crawford concert are R80 and R50 for pensioners and children.

They can be booked through Karen WhatsApp 083 235 6072. The second concert is at DHS Musgrave on Friday, March 24, at 5pm. Where: Durban High School - Musgrave.

When: March 24. Cost: R50 via Webtickets. JOHANNESBURG

Peppa Pig Live in Johannesburg Peppa Pig and George Pig, together with all their special friends including favourites Candy Cat & Rebecca Rabbit, embark on their fantastical adventure in the stage show “Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day”. With multiple performances in Johannesburg having sold out in record time, an extra Johannesburg show has been added on Saturday, March 25, at 4pm.

Where: The Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace. When: March 24 - April 10. Cost: Tickets range from R199 - R499 via Ticketpro.

All White Soul and Gospel Concert Returns Enjoy an evening of Gospel music with an all-star line-up, featuring multi award-winning and platinum-selling musicians from afro-soul icon Ringo Madlingozi, the ‘Lion of Judah’ hitmaker Lebo Sekgobela, “Idols” season 8 winner and singer Khaya Mthethwa, gospel musician Bucy Radebe and gospel sensation Dumi Mkokstad. Where: SunBet Arena, Time Square Casino.

When: March 25. Cost: Tickets start from R350 and can be purchased on TicketPro. Secret Sunrise

Are you in the mood for some fun fitness? Join the movement and get ready to rock at the Secret Sunrise at The Maslow Hotel. Secret Sunrise is a worldwide community that celebrates and enjoys life through music, movement and connection. This sensational movement combines elements of meditation and ecstatic dance and welcomes all bodies, ages, genders, and fitness levels. Share the joy and tag along the whole family and all your friends.