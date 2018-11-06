Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Friday, May 25, 2018, in Napa, Calif. Picture: AP

Ultra South Africa has announced that The Chainsmokers will perform live on the Ultra SA main stages in March 2019. Their debut album “Memories...Do Not Open” remains the Third-Longest-Running No. 1 on The Billboard Dance Chart, and their list of awards goes on for miles including this year's Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Artist; Top Dance/Electronic Song & Top Dance/Electronic Album as well as a Grammy for last year's Best Dance Recording.

“Bringing The Chainsmokers live here is massive news for Ultra SA,” says Shaun Duvet, Showtime Management (Pty) Ltd, official Licensee of Ultra Worldwide. “We have always prided ourselves on bringing only the biggest names in dance music, but the Chains have been on our wish-list for a while and we’re unbelievably excited to show local fans how incredible this duo truly is.”

The Chainsmokers not only have over a billion Spotify plays and numerous other accolades, but put on a live show that is incomparable.

More International acts to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ultrasouthafrica.com

Event Information

Cape Town - The Ostrich Farm

General Admission:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R650 - Tier 2

R750 - Tier3

VIP:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R1250 - Tier 2

R1500 – Tier 3

Johannesburg - Expo Centre, Nasrec

General Admission:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R800 - Tier 2

R950 – Tier 3

VIP:

Tier 1 – SOLD OUT

R1500 - Tier 2

R2000 – Tier 3

VVIP:

R3000 - Tier 1

R4000 - Tier 2