‘The Great Pretenders’ hosting a virtual concert in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Jayson King’s ‘The Great Pretenders’ hosting a virtual concert in Cape Town. Renowned Cape Town-based entertainer Jayson King is hosting ‘The Great Pretenders’ virtual concert on Friday, September 4, at 7pm. This tribute show is a ninety-minute jam-packed musical journey down memory lane with popular hit songs originally recorded by Frankie Valli, The Stylistics, Engelbert Humperdinck, Natalie Cole, Shirley Bassey, The Platters, Gloria Gaynor and many more. Cape Town singers Dennis Maart, Tony Butler, Rashaad Adams, Janine Jessica, Sumaya Hendricks and Ruth Knight are “The Great Pretenders”. Commenting on the show King says: “We were scheduled to travel to Europe for the 2020 summer season but owing to Covid-19 and resulting bans on international travel and other restrictions all our engagements were immediately cancelled.

“This has severely impacted on our income so we decided to bring our music to audiences through a virtual concert.

He added: “Without a production budget the show was recorded with limited facilities at a nightclub in Cape Town. The energy, talents and dedication of “The Pretenders” ensured that the show must go on.“

“The Great Pretenders” was first conceptualised in 1992, a breakthrough took the show to Johannesburg’s Victory Theatre in 1993 and then on to Richard Loring’s Soundstage 1995 where the show played for eleven months.

The production returned to Johannesburg’s Gold Reef City Casino at the end of 2002 to play the Globe Theatre for seven months.

The cast line-up has changed over the years but King has always been the frontman since the show’s inception.

Tickets are available at R70 from Quicket.