‘The Last Five Years’ is a must-see theatrical masterpiece

In just over a week, the award-winning musical “The Last Five Years” will debut at the Pieter Toerien Theatre stage in Montecasino, just in time for the festive season. Written by Jason Robert Brown, “The Last Five Years” first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre, in 2001, and was then produced Off-Broadway, in March 2002.

This powerful and intimate musical follows two New Yorkers in their twenties, who fall in and out of love over five years. “The Last Five Years” is a one-act drama-comedy telling the bittersweet love story of Catherine Hiatt (Zoë McLaughlin), a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein (Anthony Downing), an up-and-coming novelist. At the helm of this stunning love story is award-winning director Paul Griffiths and Jaco Griessel, overseeing the musical direction.

“’The Last Five Years’ is not your typical musical. With only two actors and a small band on stage, it is smaller and more intimate than a traditional musical. “What it lacks in spectacle, however, it more than makes up for in emotional punch,” Griessel says. “In our initial discussions (with Paul Griffiths), we decided that drawing out the beautiful story will be first and foremost for us, all the other elements, staging, set, costume, lighting and even music will stand in service of this.

“The Last Five Years” is an old story of love found and love lost, but it is told in a fresh and new manner. Catherine reflects on their relationship from the end to their first meeting, whilst Jamie’s story moves chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show. Zoë McLaughlin as Catherine Hiatt in ‘The Last Five Years’. Picture: Supplied “To play Catherine is a challenge for any actress, but Zoë Mclaughlin has been more than up-to-the task. Unlike a typical show where there is a logical progression of emotion, Catherine’s arc is flipped on its head, and she moves from her moment of climax backward to the start.

“A further challenge is that other than the one scene where the characters share a space, during the gorgeous duet ‘The Next Ten Minutes’, the actors perform their solos without the other actor present in the scenes. “This is a genius bit of writing as the show deals with a couple essentially ‘missing’ one another in the relationship and by staying true to this staging their isolation in the relationship is accentuated. He said: “What really cracked the script for us was when we restructured the whole show in the rehearsal room to proceed chronologically and to have both actors in the scenes. Once we put the script back together the way it was written, Anthony and Zoë could then draw from the insights gleaned during these ‘artistically restructured’ rehearsals.

“The strength of the show lies in its narrow scope and focus on the nature of romantic relationships with all the highs and lows part-and-parcel of loving someone. It is an intimate and nuanced exploration of why we do what we do and who we are and even how the world around us influences us in our relationships.” Zoë McLaughlin as Catherine Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein as Anthony Downing. Picture: Supplied The cast will be accompanied live on stage by an ensemble of six musicians that will take audiences on a nostalgic journey of music meets dance in the classical play. “As music director, my focus was on making sure that the music supports the narrative as much as possible. The music is very challenging to perform and without a doubt the third star of the show.

“It is however not challenging to listen to and move through a swath of genres and styles. “The ensemble is more of a looming presence serenading Catherine and Jamie as they make their way through the piece, rather than a dynamic moving spectacle.” On why Joburgers will enjoy this classical production, Griessel said: “Whilst it is not topical to South Africa as a country, it is a human story that is universally relatable. Our audiences have almost unanimously found the production to be extremely moving and cathartic.

“We all take something unique away from this show through its appeal to our individual humanity and experiences.” “The Last Five Years” will showcase at Pieter Toerien’s Theatre at Montecasino from November 30 to December 11. Tickets are available at Computicket from R180. Paul Slabolepszy and Chi Mhende. Picture: Jesse Kramer DURBAN

“Fordsburg’s Finest” Where: The Playhouse Company, Durban When: December 2 – December 4

Directed by Bobby Heaney, the class-act two-hander features new-generation star Chi Mhende opposite Paul Slabolepszy. “Fordsburg’s Finest” is a story of homecoming and healing. Ultimately, it is a story of hope. Set in 1996, two very different worlds collide in the most unexpected of places, Fordsburg. Thandeka, a New York librarian, decides it is time to return to her South African roots. All she has, to accompany her on the journey, are stories, images, half-formed pictures in her head, of her homeland, and her people, described to her in loving detail long ago by her now deceased mother and father.

As a fascinating evening unfolds, fluctuating alternately between wild humour and infinite, sadness, dark pain, and scorching shafts of madness, Thandeka is given more than just a taste of what life must have been like for her beleaguered family in those not-so distant, never-to- be-forgotten days. This unlikely encounter between these brittle, delicate-but-damaged souls, takes us to unexplored regions of the battered, still smarting South African psyche. A scene from 'Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol’. Picture: VR Theatrical CAPE TOWN

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” Where: Theatre On The Bay When: November 30 to December 10.

Introducing several ghosts and characters from his past, present and future, this magical play takes the audience on an emotional journey from the old Scrooge’s tight-fisted, miserly ways, to the new Scrooge – spreading goodwill and cheer through his generous spirit. Making excellent use of puppetry and audiovisual effects, this inspired, charming piece of theatre will warm your heart and renew your love for the magic of theatre, and the true meaning of Christmas generosity and kindness! This classic holiday favourite comes to life as you have never seen before, featuring captivating animation and spell-binding music.

Monike Cristina and Ruan Galdino in ‘Cinderella’. Picture: Lauge Sorensen JOBURG “Festival of Lights” Where: Joburg Zoo