The Michael Jackson HIStory Show brings the King of Pop to South Africa

The King of Pop returns to South Africa—brought to life by the incredible talent of Garth Field in “The Michael Jackson HIStory Show”. This internationally-renowned tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson is set to captivate fans across Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban, wrapping up a highly successful tour that’s thrilled audiences in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

In “The Michael Jackson HIStory Show”, fans can expect more than just an imitation. Garth Field, an acclaimed performer chosen by legendary tribute producer Johnny Van Grinsven, takes centre stage to embody Jackson's unique style, solidifying his status as one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists worldwide.

The show promises an immersive experience backed by a live band, talented dancers, and cutting-edge sound and lighting. With authentic costumes, stunning visual effects, and jaw-dropping renditions of Jackson’s iconic hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” and “Beat It,” fans are in for an unforgettable celebration of Jackson’s music and showmanship. “We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge,” says Johnny Van Grinsven, producer of Showtime Australia.

“Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.” South African tour dates: Cape Town: 30 November at GrandWest Johannesburg: 6-22 December at Gold Reef City

Durban: 27-29 December at PlayTsogo Globe at Suncoast Tickets are already in high demand, with limited performances in each city. Secure your tickets today through iTickets at the following links: