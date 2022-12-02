The Mitchells Plain Festival is back in full swing after a two-year hiatus

The Western Cape’s biggest festival is back for another instalment and it promises to be a bigger and more exciting way to kick off December. Three days of non-stop family entertainment awaits the community when the “Mitchells Plain Festival” kicks off on Friday, December 2.

Story continues below Advertisement

Patrons can look forward to a host of events over the festival duration including a Cutest Baby contest, Miss and Mr Festival award, Glamorous Granny contest, comedy shows, local artists, DJs, competitions and a My Community Connects talent section. There will also be loads of entertainment for the kids, including an amusement park, jumping castles, face painting, open-air dance parties and more. The festival boasts a line-up of big names including Robin Pieters, Salome, Vicky Sampson, The Temple Boys, The Rocketts, Jarrad Ricketts, and Vuvu Khumalo.

Founder of the “Mitchells Plain Festival”, Rozario Brown, said: “This year’s ‘DStv Kyknet & Kie Mitchells Plain Festival’ is a special one. It’s the first time in three years that the event will be happening under the ‘normal’ circumstances. “It’s taking place after almost three years of hardship, pain and suffering. “It comes at a time when we are reflecting on the financial devastation, the loss of life and loved ones, caused by Covid-19.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As much as this year’s event will be the biggest celebration of the decade, it will also serve as a reminder that we need to appreciate and enjoy every moment together as friends and family. “We’ve really pulled out all stops to ensure that this year’s event offers something to everyone.” Join the “Mitchells Plain Festival” at Westridge Gardens in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, from December 2-4 from 9am. Tickets range from R40 to R60 and can be purchased through Computicket or for R10 extra if you pay at the door.

Story continues below Advertisement

CAPE TOWN Musical Story If you’re in the mood for a night of theatre, “Oh What a Night” tells the story of a young man from the dusty back roads of the Cape Flats, growing up with inspirational and influential teachers, artists and impresarios.

Shadley Schroeder’s on-stage life journey from the tender age of 7 till now, as the CEO of his own production company, is interlaced with comedy, heartache and musical hits from the Motown era shared on stage with a live band and special friends. The show filled with old-school melodies will tug at your heart strings, put a smile on your face and even get your feet tapping on occasion. Where: Concert Hall, Baxter Theatre Centre.

When: December 6- 10. Cost: R120.

A Christmas Spectacular with Daylin Sass If Santa Claus got one thing right, it is making Christmas the most wonderful time of the year. Join former “Idols SA” top 5 finalist Daylin Sass for a “Christmas Spectacular”.

Enjoy all your favourite carols to usher in those festive feels. It’s about to be a sassy evening of jingle bells. Where: Roxy Revue Bar in Grandwest. When: December 10.

Cost: R180 via Quicket. JOHANNESBURG

The Spirit of Praise 8 “The Spirit of Praise 8” will breathe new life with an electric performance and energetic harmonies.The all-star line-up includes award-winning gospel singer Benjamin Dube, Dumi Mkokstad, Winnie Mashaba, Zaza and Keke . Where: Carnival City, Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Brakpan.

When: December 3 at 6pm. Cost: Tickets start at R250, and are available at Computicket. Christmas Lunch Buffet

Wondering what to do for the year-end function or simply a family lunch? Enjoy a Christmas-themed family day out, without the mess and fuss. You don’t have to ‘think outside the box’ to know that Rosie’s at Windmill is the perfect destination to gather family and friends for special festive season days. Excite and delight your team with a delicious and varied buffet offering from Monday to Friday, at R350 per person, which is sure to have something for even the fussiest person in the office to enjoy.

Rosie’s traditional Christmas lunch buffet with turkey and all the trimmings will have two sittings, from 11am to 1pm, and 1.30pm to 3.30pm, for R475 per person, and R200 a head for children aged 6 to 12. Where: Rosie’s at Windmill Casino. When: Monday to Friday.

Cost: Prices vary. Book at (051) 410 2047 or [email protected] Phinda Mzala The State Theatre in Pretoria presents “Phinda Mzala”, featuring The Soil and Langa Mavuso, Berita and Bongeziwe, over a weekend of soulful music entertainment.

The series of concerts is a call to action to relive musical experiences centred on the urban African imaginary while celebrating stories of identity, social plights such as GBV, and the much-needed healing for humanity as a result of Covid-19 and many other pandemics. Where: The State Theatre, Pretoria Central. When: December 10-11.

Cost: R250 - R350 via Webtickets. DURBAN

Art Exhibition An art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement opens this weekend and will run until March 2023. It is titled “Inkaba”, a Zulu word with two meanings, one of which is an umbilicus or navel.

The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo and features work by participating artists Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu,Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande. Where: Durban Art Gallery, City Hall, Durban. When: December 2 - March 2, 2023.

Cost: Free. Julie Andrews – Uncut

“Julie Andrews – Uncut”, an acclaimed one-woman production from East London which celebrates the phenomenal life, career and music of the much-adored, timeless icon of stage and screen, Dame Julie Andrews, comes to the Rhumbelow Theatre in Durban for one weekend only. She is known and loved for her enduring feature films “Mary Poppins”, “The Sound of Music”, “Victor/Victoria” and ”The Princess Diaries“. As a voice artist, her distinctive voice featured on “Shrek”, “Despicable Me” and “Bridgerton”.

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban. When: December 9-11. Cost: R180 via Computicket (Bring food picnic baskets or buy at the venue.)

Classical Comedy “Classical Comedy”, a musical comedy collaboration between Macbob Productions and the Durban City Orchestra (DCO), comes to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on the UKZN campus this festive season.

Join Durban’s own Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert as they boldly go where no right-minded comedians should ever venture in “The Orchestra“. A musical celebration fit for the whole family. The DCO is one of the longest-running orchestras in the country. It is made up of independent professionals, active and retired music teachers, university music students and part-time musicians who participate voluntarily for the love of music and of performing together.