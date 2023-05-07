The official countdown to the National Arts Festival has begun...

Melville’s Business and Arts South Africa played host to the first Joburg launch of the National Arts Festival (NAF) as the official countdown to Africa’s biggest arts festival begins. Set to take place at the historical town of Makhanda, previously known as Grahamstown, from June 22 until July 2, the National Arts Festival 2023 promises to be an incredible showcase of art and culture.

From a diverse range of theatre performances, music concerts and exhibitions, the festival offers something for everyone as audiences experience the magic of the arts first-hand. For 11 days, arts and culture enthusiasts will be entertained, moved and inspired by some of the most innovative and thought-provoking works of art from around the world. Speaking at at the launch on Wednesday, artistic director Rucera Seethal explained that this year’s programme was designed with audience experiences in mind.

With all the challenges the festival encountered last year, with load shedding and water restrictions in the area of Makhanda, Seethal assured festival-goers that proper measures have been put in to ensure a better experience for all at this year’s event. This includes staging shows only in venues with a backup power supply and “spreading the programme highlights across the full 11 days so that visitors staying for only two or three days would be able to enjoy a diversity of shows”. “This year at NAF is another year of push and pull as the festival comes to being. Those on the NAF team know what that push and pull means, it's hard work, sweat and tears,” said Seethal.

“If we recognise 2020 and 2021 as the years of surviving and we accept 2022 as the year which held ground and restored faith … those of you who were there felt it. “And we know that in 2023, we must stand taller in the context of what we have lost. We must step forward, not necessarily bigger in size, but in terms of growth. “The National Arts Festival has for a long term continued to function as a birthing and testing ground for South Africa's most revered artists,” she said.

Echoing this, Desiree Pooe, head of sponsorships at Standard Bank, explained the motivation for their 39-year-old partnership with the National Arts Festival: “We are delighted at the return to the fully in-person format of the National Arts Festival. “This platform is a magnificent showcase and celebration of the artistic excellence, drawing talent from South Africa and elsewhere in the continent and the world. "We are proud to still be participating in the National Arts Festival, 39 years later. We are honoured that our investment in the arts caused a thousand dreams to be realised over nearly four decades. We are proud that exceptional talent continues to be recognised and rewarded.”

The stellar line-up includes South African choreographers Gregory Maqoma and Mamela Nyamza and a 50th celebration triple bill from Jazzart, as well as award-winning shows like “Hold Still” by scriptwriter Nadia Davids and the premiere of “Droomwerk” by Pieter Odendaal. The Boston Youth Orchestra. Picture: Hilary Scott The Boston Youth Orchestra, from the US, will also be performing at the symphony concert and the Children’s Concert at the festival. The life and music of traditional Xhosa music icon Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni will be commemorated in a dedicated listening space that will be activated throughout the festival.

Madosini passed away on December 23, at St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha after “a relatively long illness”. Theatre shows to watch out for include gender-based violence play, "Text Me When You Arrive". The late Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni performing at the “Ingoduko” concert, which was held at the Artscape in September. Picture: Supplied The festival will also present Lulama Masimini’s research-based piece “Umkhondo”, an exploration of the Xhosa ritual of ‘ukubuyisa’ within the theatre as a vessel for healing and reconnection to home.