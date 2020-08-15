Theatre house opens its door with contemporary dance piece ‘Not I’

Theatre lovers are in for a treat as theatre houses across the country are slowly opening their doors again following the national shutdown in March. Although the government gave theatres the green light to operate again in July, under the strict lockdown regulations, many chose to remain shut. Roodepoort Theatre, which is part of the Joburg theatres is officially re-opening this weekend, kicking things off with a gripping contemporary piece titled ‘’Not I.’’ Artistic Director at Joburg City Theatres, Makhaola Ndebele, said: "We are proud to showcase "Not I", especially in such times like these, when fellow South Africans are crying out for help to stop Gender-Based Violence. Our organisation is taking action to create awareness and change in the arts and the world at large.” He added: “This is the first live event after an extensive assessment of the theatres’ readiness to ensure that measures are put in place for the health and safety of patrons, artists and employees as per the outlined regulations.”

“Not I” is a 25-minute abstract contemporary dance piece which puts the spotlight on the increasing plight of women abuse in the country.

“In celebrating Women’s Month, we wanted to stream shows about women highlighting the challenges they have faced in the struggle to be free and the important role they continue to play in society,” Ndebele explained.

“We are proud to be celebrating women, apart from their traditional roles as mothers, wives and caregivers, women are making great progress in business, politics, academic and economic careers and it is important to be celebrating such stories,” he added.

The show is performed by Kiruna-Lind Devar and Leela-Lind Devar and choreographed by JCT Resident Company Manager Timothy Le Roux, with music by Danny Bensi, Saunders Jurriaans and Max Richter.

Patrons are encouraged to experience an inspiring pure movement with a distinct taste of space, time and body.

The seating capacity is 50 patrons per performance as per the lockdown regulations.

The live performance will take place this weekend at 6pm on Saturday, August 15 and at 4pm on Sunday, August 16.

The show will also be filmed on both performance dates for streaming purposes.

The show will then be available for streaming from August 18 to August 23 via the theatre’s YouTube channel.

