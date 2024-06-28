Throwback cinema: Catch your favourite classic movies on the big screen for R50

Bringing back much-loved movie titles from the past for re-screening is enticing movie lovers back into the cinema. And the added bonus is that the movie ticket price for all these titles is a throwback price too, at just R50 per ticket.

The four titles that will be screened for one week each during July take us from a rebel Scottish clan to mummies returning, a strong band of sisters, and… one pretty woman. The first Throwback Cinema movie title in July, releasing on Friday, 05 July, is Braveheart, released in 1995. This epic historical drama film is directed and produced by Mel Gibson, who also stars as its central character, Sir William Wallace. Wallace, a Scottish rebel, along with his clan, sets out to battle King Edward I of England to free his homeland from the King’s tyranny, and to revenge the death of his bride, who was killed a day after their marriage.

This Academy Award-winning saga of fierce combat, tender love and the will to risk it all for freedom, has been digitally remastered. In an emotionally charged performance from Gibson, who uses the steel of his sword and the fire of his intellect to rally his countrymen, Braveheart received five Oscars for Best Picture of 1995. Watch the trailer below: Another Oscar winner, leading actress Julia Roberts, makes an appearance in two of the classic films this month, Steel Magnolias, releasing on 12 July for a week, and an all-time favourite, Pretty Woman, which will be back in selected Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 26 July.

In Steel Magnolias, a young beautician (Julia Roberts), newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon. Here, a small group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her into the fold. This tightly knit band of women confront grief, loss, life's unforeseen tragedies and heartache with what they do best: gossiping and sharing. This popular 1989 film, which features an all-star cast of strong female actors including Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, and Daryl Hannah, is tagged as ‘the funniest movie ever to make you cry’. Watch the trailer below:

Before Julia Roberts returns in her iconic role in Pretty Women, moviegoers have the opportunity to watch the second instalment of mummies, The Mummy Returns, when it releases on the big screen on 19 July. The mummified body of Imhotep is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror. The 2001 film sees the return of stars including Brandan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo, who revives his role as Imhotep. Watch the trailer below: Bringing July’s Throwback Cinema titles to a close from 29 July for a week, is the iconic and much-loved romantic comedy, Pretty Women.

Released in 2001, and with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the title roles, the film follows a successful but ruthless businessman, Edward, who needs an escort to attend some business and social engagements with him. He hires a beautiful prostitute, Vivian, that he finds on the streets and what is supposed to be a financial transaction turns into much more than that when he falls in love with her – and they have to try and find a way to bridge their two very different worlds. With many memorable scenes and lines, this much-loved film is sure to bring back memories for all those who watched it when it was released, and will encourage a younger audience of movie lovers to experience it for the first time on the big screen. Watch the trailer below: