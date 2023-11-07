Tickets for Rum.Gold’s first Mzansi show sell out fast

This year Mzansi has been blessed when it comes to international acts coming to our shores and performing. What pandemic? South Africans are coming out in their numbers and selling out tickets allocated for these international acts.

Boyz II Men added another date to their sold-out stint in the country; even Tamia had an extra show added, and so did Jacob Banks. Now, music lovers are in for a treat as Washington-born (USA) soul sensation known as Rum.gold is coming to the country. Performing in Mzansi for the first time, Rum.gold announced on X that he would be performing on December 2.

Within a matter of hours, tickets for the live experience being held at The Marabi Club were sold out and fans asking for more. jack_knifedsa said: “Tickets sold out already, but now we’re going to have to bully you into a bigger venue or adding more dates?” @Sizwe_BM_ said: “Marabi Club?? That accommodates 46 people. This is http://Rum.gold!!! 😭 Take the show to a proper venue! Even @joburgtheatre will do - the Mandela Stage.”