Hardcore Tough Mudders battle it out. Pic: Reuters

Tough Mudder events are hardcore obstacle courses designed by British Special Forces to test your all-around strength, stamina, mental grit, and camaraderie. Since 2010 the original



It has grown into 130 competitive and non-competitive events every year with over 3 million people from around the globe, and in 2019, they’re back in Elgin, South Africa.





Whether it's the 8km or 16km course, mudders can expect world-class obstacles, a unique sense of camaraderie and an atmosphere like no other.





Mud and obstacles are there to test your mental grit, camaraderie and all-around physical fitness.





Tough Mudder endurance and mud race. Pic: Reuters

What to wear:





To keep cool and dry throughout the day we suggest lightweight, breathable fabrics in dark colours. As it is summer w e recommend wearing shorts. They provide more comfort, and long pants would be too warm. Some Mudders prefer to wear shorts that are a little longer to protect their knees.

Salomon are the official apparel partner for the event and will be selling gear on the day in the race village. They have also produced an exclusive limited edition finisher T which can be bought online at toughmudder.co.za for R175





Socks:





No one enjoys running with blisters, so ensure your socks are anti-friction with quick-dry technology to keep your feet feeling light and happy no matter how many km’s of mud you’ve still got to wade through. This year we have produced branded Tough Mudder Bridgedale socks which can also be bought at the event for R100.

Buff have produced an exclusive TM buff which can also be bought online or at the event for R175.





Running shoes:





Go for lightweight, breathable shoes that are designed to conquer dirt, mud and obstacles! Your go-to shoes need grip, comfort and durability. Most people are comfortable going with their standard size shoe, or If you are normally between 1/2 sizes, we recommend you go up half a size.





Tough Mudder returns to Elgin this year. Pic: Reuters.

Gloves:





Gloves protect your hands from injuries and offer a little bit of comfort. Tough Mudder is not only about running, it involves quite a lot of climbing and crawling as well. However, remember that gloves can be slippery when wet.





Most importantly, don't forget your sunblock and water bottle to stay hydrated.





Remember, Tough Mudder isn’t a race. It’s a challenge. It is an 8km/16km obstacle course team-oriented challenge with no winners, finisher medals, or clocks to race against.





Now that you've got the low down - go to www.toughmudder.co.za and register your team for a great day out.

Those who would like to make a weekend of it can take advantage of the accommodation specials on the website.



