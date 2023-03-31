Tribute concert to honour queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope

The South African queen of gospel Dr Rebecca Malope will be honoured at the star-studded gospel tribute concert set to take place in her hometown of Mpumalanga, this Saturday, April 1. Featuring the crème de la crème of the gospel industry Sipho Makhabane, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Takie Ndou, Ayanda Ntanzi, Solly Mahlangu, Sipho Ngwenya, Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, Lusanda and Kholeka, the “Gospel Music Festival” is set to celebrate Malope’s musical journey.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, the “African Queen of Gospel” said she is truly humbled by this grand gesture. “I don’t know how to explain the feeling, it’s moments like these where you see the hand of God in your life,” said Malope. “Not so many are lucky to be honoured like this. There are so many people in the industry, who have done so well…some are gone, without being honoured, without receiving the love that I feel today, and I feel so humbled. And I praise God for that.

“It’s a humbling experience for Mr Shabangu (event organiser) to think of celebrating me and to say ‘thank you mama for your contribution to the music industry’. “This is a young man who grew up listening to my music and today he is giving me this big honour… I’m truly blessed.” With an illustrious career of 35 and 36 albums under her belt, the multi-awarding-winning singer credits her humble beginnings as the secret from her longevity and standing power in the music industry.

“We grew up being undermined so much that one had low self esteem, you feel like you’re not important, that you are a nobody and you will amount to nothing. “I used to ask myself, ‘Can God really choose me, while there are better people out there but here I am today and I don't take for granted the grace of God in my life. “Respect everybody because you don’t know what God has in store for them. I am a living testimony of what God can do in one’s life. God can change your life, like he did mine.

Born in 1968 in Lekazi near Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, due to poverty, Malope had a very tough childhood that included not been afforded an opportunity to attend much school. According to sahistory.org.za, at an early age, Malope was confined to a wheelchair after an illness and for a time, doctors believed that she would not walk again. In 1986 Malope and her sister hiked 400 km from their home to the Joburg township of Evaton to seek employment.

Set to take place at The Bears Palace, in Carolina, the event will be a fun filled family day with special elements curated in honour of Malope. In 2022, The Bears Palace hosted the “Strictly Kwaito Legends” event in celebration of Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini. “The aim of these annual events is to give flowers to the music industry legends while they can still smell them,” said event organiser Brandon Tshabangu.