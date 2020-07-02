Tshepang Ramoba makes his debut at Virtual National Arts Festival

Drummer, vocalist, producer, film music supervisor and member of the band BLK JKS, Tshepang Ramoba, will debut his talent at the Virtual National Arts Festival (vNAF) with his band on July 2. Also known as RMBO, the artist's music is about learning languages as he makes music to explore his mother tongue, Sepedi. "Music has taught me my language and culture. To know my culture and language inspires me to make more music which also guarantees more knowledge due to research of the Bapedi people and culture, we are Africans. "The songs explore the ordinary day to day living in one’s home or castle," said RMBO. RMBO has been in the industry for 17 years, however this will be the first time he and the rest of the band will take part in the vNAF.

For this offering,"Mosate", RMBO performs a 32 minute set with Sibusile Xaba on guitar, Tebogo Seitei on trumpet and Xola on Bass, with Danial Jockob bringing synths and sounds in from Switzerland and Machume Zango brining percussion from Mozambique.

Rambo said since they are a live band, they often feed off the energy of the crowd so making this music set was different but doable.

"We are a live band and normally feed off the crowd's energy and each other's energy as band members. It felt a bit weird this time around, since everything is virtual and there is no live audience to hype you up. But we managed to put on a great performance for the audience to watch straight from their couches," he said.

About the NAF going virtual, Ramoba said he supported the idea because the world is moving in an online direction.

"I think the vNAF was a very great idea as entertainment and the world at large seems to be moving in that direction. So in order for us artists to have work they have out done themselves by connecting us with our fans without their health being compromised," he said.

RMBO offering "Mosate" is available from July 2. A day pass is available at R80 per ticket. For more information visit nationalartsfestival.co.za