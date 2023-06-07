UJ’s ‘Hlakanyana: The Musical’ wins big with 8 Naledi Theatre Awards

UJ Arts & Culture’s “Hlakanyana: The Musical” emerged as this year’s big winner of the Naledi Theatre Awards scooping eight awards including Best Ensemble In a Musical Theatre Production. It also won Best Director of a Musical Theatre Production (Janice Honeyman), Best Supporting Actress In a Musical Theatre Production (Momo Matsunyane) and Best Supporting Actor In a Musical Theatre Production (Sibusiso Mxosana).

“Hlakanyana: The Musical”, commissioned for the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (Fada) Interdisciplinary Theatre Programme, was conceived, written, and scored online during the Covid-19 lockdown. The musical is a collaboration project of Madevu Entertainment, headed by the talented duo Zolani Shangase and Michael William Wallace and UJ Arts & Culture, with Momo Matsunyane as head writer and performer, along with Janice Honeyman as the director. Arguably one of the biggest theatre awards in South Africa, the prestigious Naledi Theatre Awards ceremony was held at the Joburg Theatre on June 5.

Momo Matsunyane in Hlakanyana: The Musical. Picture: Supplied “We are so proud of the cast and crew of ‘Hlakanyana: The Musical,’” said Shangase “This is a truly ground-breaking production, and we are honoured to have been a part of it.” Acting dean of Fada, Professor Desiree Smal, said: “This was a production birthed during Covid-19, theatres were closed, rehearsals halted and this is when it got its footing, and to see it come to fruition and to be rewarded at the Naledi’s is an all-encompassing moment, not only for us to see through Covid-19, but also despite Covid-19 being able to produce such an important work.

“This year’s iteration is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and Madevu Entertainment and highlights the importance of collaboration both in the faculty and with creatives in the industry.” Another big winner of this year’s Naledis is Martin McDonagh’s “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” with five awards. “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” is a darkly comic tale about the turbulent, dysfunctional, and often savage relationship between mother and daughter, Mag and Maureen Folan.

The play centres around the life of Maureen, an unmarried middle-aged woman, as she cares for her ailing mother Mag, and tries to find love. When the two brothers enter, we are set on a path to the play’s thrilling conclusion. Interspersed with romance and humour. This psychological thriller will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The lifetime achievement honorees, theatre legends Bernard Jay and Paul Slabolepszy were recognised for their great contribution to the theatre space.

“We are especially proud to be announcing two-lifetime achievement awards, which go to theatre legends Bernard Jay and Paul Slabolepszy, and the CEO’s Award for Innovation in Theatre to Frans Swart of Lefra Productions for the ground-breaking Oppiwater Kunstefees,” said CEO of the Naledis, Lihan Pretorius. Below is the full list of the 203 Naledi award winners. Best Production For Children &Young Audiences (Aged 0-13) – Supported by ASSITEJ SA

Innocence Lost (National Children’s Theatre) Best Performance In A Production For Young Audiences Noni Mkhonto (The Little Mermaid jr - People’s Theatre)

Best Production: Independent/Fringe Theatre Cruise ([email protected]) Independent/Fringe Theatre Production

Daniel Geddes (Cruise - [email protected]) Best Production: Student Theatre Cabaret (Redhill School)

Best Performance In A Student Theatre Production Nicolas Hattingh (Cabaret – Redhill School) Best Production: Dance, Physical Theatre and Ballet

Ingress (Moving Into Dance) Best Performance In A Dance, Physical Theatre and Ballet Oscar Buthelezi (Ingress – Moving Into Dance)

Best Supporting Actress In A Play Jennifer Steyn (The Beauty Queen of Leenane) Best Supporting Actor in A Play

Sven Ruygrok (The Beauty Queen of Leenane) Best Breakthrough Performance Boitumelo Morule (Pelegi)

Best Choreography In A Play or Musical Theatre Production Ignatius van Heerden (Birthing Nureyev) Best Original Score/Musical Arrangement

Sne Dladla, Zolani Shangase, Dionne Song & Viwe Mkizwana (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Original Soundscape Lungiswa Plaatjies (Kunene and the King)

Best Musical Director Dale Ray Scheepers, Viwe Mkizwana & Zolani Shangase (Hlakanyana : The Musical) Best Perfomance In A Solo Production

Ruan Wessels (Plesierengel) Best Performance In A Solo Comedy Production (With Elements of Stand-Up) Alan Committie (Live and Let Laugh)

Best Ensemble In A Musical Theatre Production Ensemble (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Ensemble In A Play

Cast (The Red on the Rainbow) Best Costume Design Anjil Naidoo, Priyen Naidoo, Jerry D’Souza & Bipin Tanna (Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp)

Best Theatre Set Design Greg King (The Beauty Queen of Leenane) Best Theatre AV Design

Andrew Timm (Janice Honeyman’s Adventures in Pantoland) Best Lighting Design Bobby Heaney’s Francois van der Hoven (Fordsburg’s Finest)

Best Sound Design Pieter-Louis van Twisk (Die Gelofte) Best Director of A Musical Theatre Production

Janice Honeyman (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Director of A Play Charmaine Weir-Smith (The Beauty Queen of Leenane)

Best Supporting Actress In A Musical Theatre Production Momo Matsunyane (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Supporting Actor In A Musical Theatre Production

Sibusiso Mxosana (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Leading Actress In A Musical Theatre Production Amanda Strydom (Brel/Piaf)

Best Leading Actor In A Musical Theatre Production Sandisile Dlangalala (Hlakanyana: The Musical) Best Leading Actress In A Play

Gontse Ntshegang (The Parrot Woman) Best Leading Actor In A Play Michael Richard (Kunene and the King)

Best New South African Script John Kani (Kunene and the King) Best Production In A Play