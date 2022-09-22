Ultra South Africa set to return in March 2023

After a three-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ultra South Africa, arguably the largest electronic music festival on the continent, is set to mark its return to the local festival circuit in March 2023. “It’s been three long years of no dancing outdoors, no laughing out loud, no loving of life and singing of songs on some of the world’s best festival dance floors,” read an Ultra press release sent to IOL Entertainment.

“Three years of no world-class international DJs, no Ultra Angels, no over the top fireworks and pyro, and only those epic three-year-old memories to keep us all going. But not anymore. ULTRA South Africa is back and ready to remind us why no other festival brand can compare.” Elsewhere in the world, Ultra has already returned seamlessly after lockdown, with the global Ultra Music Festival selling out in record time and several Ultra Europe crowds breaking attendance records. Ultra Japan and Ultra Korea also recently announced their returns. Back in 2020, Ultra South Africa brought 50 000 screaming fans together for the one-day extravaganza. The next iteration of the festival, which will be hosted on March 10) will see Ultra South Africa’s first show at its brand-new home at Cape Town’s Kenilworth Racecourse (Hollywoodbets, Kenilworth).