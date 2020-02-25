UMI: Our Music Festival is back for its second edition and this year, it’s going to be even bigger than before.

Founded last year by Nandi Dlepu, an Eastern Cape-born creative who grew up in Umtata and made her way to Johannesburg for greener pastures, UMI Festival is a concert also known as the mother of Feel Good Series.

Feel Good Series are a monthly gathering where Joburg’s fresh talent is represented on a bigger platform.

“UMI is the mother of Feel Goods Series. At the beginning of the year, we decided to throw a really special edition and that’s what UMI is, it’s a really big special edition of Feel Goods Series. It’s more live performance acts, more DJs, but with this particular platform, it also allows us room to include more creative elements.

For instance, UMI has two stages, as well as a performance art stage where we include poetry, dance as well as comedy.

“We also have a silent music film festival. With UMI we’re able to do more, it’s a bigger version of Feel Good hence it’s a festival. It’s called UMI because it’s ‘Mother’ in Arabic,” said Dlepu. Taking place on the last Saturday of the month at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, this year’s festival will consist of artists that were chosen by the Feel Good Series community, thus making it the people’s concert.

On how they chose performing artists, Dlepu said it was all about what the people wanted.

“Our line-up consists of anchor acts, new acts and festival pick.

“The anchor and new acts are acts that are community recommended.

“So in the run-up to the festival, we actually ask people that have been part of our journey for the past three years to tell us who they would they like to see, including those that have never had a platform before and that’s what is really special about the festival.”

On the main stage, Bongeziwe Mabandla, ByLwansta, The Charles Gene Suite, MxBlouse, as well as Koek Sista will keep you entertained while Ang, Andee, Congo Muffin, Kat Upendi, Little Miss Kay, Mo Cheques, Love & Other Thugs, Uncle Party Time and Slice Frederico will be holding it down behind the decks.

On the performing arts stage, you can expect to see the likes of LazarusMan, LaMaisonDeREVE, Spazabass, as well as Gill Apter.

For those who like film, Zombies by Baloji, Rave & Resistance by Zandi Tisani, Future Sounds of Mzansi by Lebogang Rasethaba and Little America by Darkie Fiction will be screened.

UMI: Our Music Festival and the mother of all Feel Goods take place on February 29 at Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen Road, Lorentzville, Johannesburg.

Event Information:

Venue: Victoria Yards, Lorentzville, Johannesburg

Date: 29 February 2020

Time: 12pm

Tickets: R150, available at Quicket