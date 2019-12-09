Mafikizolo. Picture: Instagram

The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and Emperors Palace will come alive as African Music Stars are set to perform in a world-class Unity Concert on December 19 and 21. The summer temperatures are heating up - almost as hot as the lineup for the highly anticipated Unity Concert scheduled to take place on Thursday 19 December 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg on Saturday 21 December.

Cape Town and Johannesburg will come to life for the weekend, welcoming guests from across the continent.

Global sensation Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba joins the exciting line-up consisting of Mafikizolo, Samthing Soweto and many more. The Congolese Soukous singer, producer, and composer who has several gold records under his belt has appealed to his loyal fans and followers to stand united in order to build a tolerant, open society based on mutual trust and respect.

Singer Samthing Soweto may have had some run-ins with the law growing up and even served time behind bars but he’s certainly stolen the hearts of many South Africans.