UPDATED: Joburg, Pretoria and Cape Town get additional Bryan Adams concert dates

Multi-award-winning singer Bryan Adams is hitting the road for another tour and will stop in South Africa in November to serenade his fans with his hit songs. Originally the “So Happy It Hurts” tour was set for only two concerts, one in Joburg and one in Cape Town, but due to overwhelming demand, event organisers Big Concerts have announced that Adams has added an extra two shows.

Now the music maestro will be at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town, on November 7 - 8 and at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on November 10 -11, doing a total of four live concerts for his eager South African fans. Tickets for the two new dates, November 8 and November 11, go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 21, exclusively from www.ticketmaster.co.za. Another date has also been added- November 12 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria,

Sharing a warning in a press release shared with IOL Entertainment, Big Concerts advised fans against buying their concert tickets from online ticketing platform Viagogo. “These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets. Should you purchase these tickets you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund. “For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.”