16 castaways who have all participated in the US and "Survivor SA" editions of this globally popular Emmy-Award international series, are set to take part in a Survivor-esque showdown in South Africa next week – with the proceeds of this event benefiting a worthy South African cause.



"Battle of the Bush" is a five-day, four-night survival challenge pitting past cast members of the popular reality TV shows Survivor (US) and Survivor SA against each other and fans from both countries in a number of physical, mental, and social challenges to determine who deserves the title of “Best of the Bush”.





The challenge itself is set to take place next week from 19-23 September outside of Potchefstroom, on the grounds of the Lekwena Wildlife Estate as well as Naledi Christian Academy, who is the charity beneficiary of the event.





"Survivor" superfans and reality TV enthusiasts are also able to meet and greet the cast members a "Battle of The Bush" after party at Lekwena Wildlife Estate on Monday 23 September.





Johannesburg and Cape Town fans can also purchase tickets to special meet-and-greet events at The Joshua Tree Restaurant in North Riding, Johannesburg on Wednesday, 25 September and at Radisson Red Hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday, 28 September.





The Survivor castaways from the US making the trip to SA are: Bob Crowley (Survivor: Gabon winner); Ramona Gray (Survivor: Borneo); Wendall Holland (Survivor: Ghost Island); Jill Behm (Survivor: Nicaragua); James “Jimmy” Tarantino” (Survivor: Nicaragua); Brice Johnston (Survivor: Cagayan); Desiree Williams (Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers) as well as Tina Scheer (Survivor: Exile Island)





The "Survivor SA" contestants taking part include: Tom Swartz (Survivor SA: Phillippines); Amanda Hoosen (Survivor SA: Malaysia); Marsha Wessels (Survivor SA: Champions); Tejay Pillay (Survivor SA: Maldives); Ace Chetty (Survivor SA: Phillippines); Shona MacDonald (Survivor SA: Champions); Nichal Ramchander (Survivor SA: Malaysia) and Toni Tebbutt (Survivor SA: Phillippines).



