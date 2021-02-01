Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to serenade fans this Valentine’s Day

World-acclaimed musical maestro, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, will serenade South African fans “live” this Valentine’s Day in a one-night-only grandiose affair.

Fans will experience the energy of a state-of-the-art live stage concert from the best seat in the house, the safe confines of their home.

“Musicians all around the world have had their entire careers disrupted by the pandemic and so, I am excited for this opportunity to create a memorable online live event for my loyal fans in South Africa,” said the iconic Pakistani artist.

Blu Blood managing director, Osman Osman said: “People are longing for those moments of happiness and connection that they experienced at live concerts before Covid-19 and with live entertainment in SA currently on hold, we’ve wanted to try find a new way to engage with our loyal South African audience and to also capture fans that have never had the chance to watch Rahat live on stage,” he said.

He continued: “There were no major Bollywood events on the African continent last year and we don't foresee large live scale concerts this year either, and so we want to be able to continue giving fans ways to celebrate safely and still get the royal Blu Blood experience as best as possible," said Osman.