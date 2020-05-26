WATCH: CT Ballet Group train on roof tops and among cats, dogs and giraffes

The national lockdown hasn't stopped a troupe of ballerinas from showing off their dance skills in what they call the "Lockdown Waltz".

In a cute and funny compilation video filmed by the dancers of the Cape Town Ballet Group and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, they use cats, lawnmowers and even giraffes as their partners.

In the video, the dancers are determined to train despite the various challenges, including playful cats and dogs and babies.

At the start of the clip dancer, Hannah Wardcan, is seen tiptoeing across the edge of an ‘infinity’ swimming pool. Other dancers can be seen trying to perform in their homes, with a cat playfully swiping at one of their feet as they try to train.

The clip also shows one of the dancers using a pram as a partner whilst his colleague, Tarryn Bester uses a lawn mower for the same purpose. Dancer, Ma­riette Opperman even appears to be on safari, performing in front of a herd of giraffes and elephants.