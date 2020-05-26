WATCH: CT Ballet Group train on roof tops and among cats, dogs and giraffes
The national lockdown hasn't stopped a troupe of ballerinas from showing off their dance skills in what they call the "Lockdown Waltz".
In a cute and funny compilation video filmed by the dancers of the Cape Town Ballet Group and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, they use cats, lawnmowers and even giraffes as their partners.
In the video, the dancers are determined to train despite the various challenges, including playful cats and dogs and babies.
At the start of the clip dancer, Hannah Wardcan, is seen tiptoeing across the edge of an ‘infinity’ swimming pool. Other dancers can be seen trying to perform in their homes, with a cat playfully swiping at one of their feet as they try to train.
The clip also shows one of the dancers using a pram as a partner whilst his colleague, Tarryn Bester uses a lawn mower for the same purpose. Dancer, Mariette Opperman even appears to be on safari, performing in front of a herd of giraffes and elephants.
Brandon Phillips, the conductor of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, can be seen pretending to guide his young daughter as she jumps up and down on a trampoline with his baton before they switch places.
Dancers can then be seen training with their pets and performing in their living rooms in lockdown.
Dancer Kirstel Paterson, said she was using yoga, weight training and ballet to keep her strength whilst she used online videos from different choreographers to keep challenging her skills.
The video called "Lockdown Waltz" is set to Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Waltz as performed by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
Watch the video here: