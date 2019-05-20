Disney's Magical Ice Festival is an enchanting mix of royalty, highlighting the stories of Disney’s most beloved heroines. Pic: Supplied

Get ready to enter a winter wonderland as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the most magical moments from across the Disney

kingdom to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria as Disney On Ice presents the Magical Ice Festival. In a new twist on fairy tale fun, comical segments from everyone’s favourite Disney films set the scene for the show stopping on-ice stories of princesses Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle.

There is a special appearance by Anna and Elsa and audiences will journey up the North Mountains with snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure and magic.

Magical Ice Festival is an enchanting mix of royalty, highlighting the stories of Disney’s most beloved heroines with energetic choreography that will have audiences singing, dancing and cheering their favourite Disney characters as they each embark on their own epic journeys.

Take a sneak preview below:

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse guide fans through a winsome wonderland where they encounter Sebastian and the Daughters of Triton from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling from Disney’s Tangled and the loyal enchanted servants from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets are now on sale and special discounted family packages are available.

Book at Computicket by calling 0861 915 8000, visit www.computicket.com.

For more about Disney On Ice, check out www.disneyonice.co.za