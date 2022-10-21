‘We Can Arts Festival’ shines a spotlight on artists with disabilities

Durban residents can gather at the Playhouse this Saturday, October 22 for the “We Can Arts Festival”. The festival gives artists with disabilities a platform and is aimed at fostering the inclusion, promotion and integration of these persons and will host an array of artists like Big Zulu, Babsy Mlangeni, Phuzekhemisi and Ernie Smith among others.

Under the theme “No impediments to shine”, the show will feature legendary blind Mbaqanga musician, Mlangeni, a multi-award-wining Gospel sensation with albinism, Sgwili, an up and coming blind Maskandi artist and guitarist, Chaos Machafuko, an afro pop singer who uses a wheel chair, Pinky 1st Lady and afro-soul guitarist and vocalist Khazozo who is blind. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WE CAN ARTS FESTIVAL (@wecanartsfestival) It will be hosted by international model Nontobeko Mbuyazi, a model with albinism, who was discovered through the “We Can Arts Festival” and has since graced the world fashion stages. Xolani Majozi, organiser of the festival, said that this project started in 2015 after realising that there were no platforms where artists with disabilities could express themselves.

“This platform has then provided tangible solutions in providing verifiable and sustainable artistic jobs and a national commercial artistic platform for artists with disabilities. “Over the years, the project has successfully maximised on providing professional set-up performance platforms in raising awareness around the inclusion of artist with disabilities to the mainstream arts. “This is done through practically removing limitations within the sector which makes it difficult for artists with disabilities to showcase their talents before national and commercial markets by placing them in a system that does not promote their artistic talents.”

Majozi said, going forward, they wish to sustain the festival as a national fully inclusive arts festival for artists with disabilities. “A place where they can freely showcase their talents before markets not normally enjoyed, which will then enable them access to the commercial arts market.” The event takes place on Saturday, October 22, at 7pm. Tickets are R120 via Webtickets.

DURBAN “32nd UKZN Jazz Jol” The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents the “32nd UKZN Jazz Jol”.

Proceeds will go towards the Ronnie Madonsela scholarship which supports jazz students at the university. The concert will feature jazz and popular music staff and students from UKZN Performing Arts unit. Look out for the UKZN Jazz Ensemble, the UKZN Pop Voice Ensemble, Prof Salim Washington, Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane, Debbie Mari, Thulile Zama, Neil Gonsalves and more. Where: Centre for Jazz and Popular Music – Durban.

When: October 28. Cost: Booking is essential and tickets are R100, R80 for pensioners and R50 for students. Phone 031 260 3385 or email [email protected] for bookings and enquiries.

JOBURG “Pick N Pay Food & Wine Festival” “Pick N Pay Food & Wine Festival” heads to Jozi for a second time. The festival will treat Joburgers to the best the Cape Winelands has to offer.

The two-day wine, food and lifestyle event promises to be bigger and better after sold-out festivals in Cape Town, Durban and Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa earlier this year. These popular events offer festival goers a bounty of wonderful wines and the chance to indulge in a selection of delicious food options while relaxing in open seating areas and soaking up the sounds of local live music. Bubbly lovers are in for a treat with a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will get their taste buds excited.

Over 40 estates from wine-producing regions across South Africa will be represented at the event and patrons can expect an abundance of choices to taste and enjoy. Where: Wanderers Club Cricket fields in Illovo. When: October 22 at 12.30pm – 6pm and October 23 at 12pm – 5pm.

Cost: General access is R295, Pick n Pay tasting room is R375. Tickets available at Webtickets. “Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival” Joburg’s most anticipated creative festival, Constitution Hill’s “Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival”, will offer a jam-packed line-up of creative immersions and experiences for its 10th anniversary.

It was founded in 2012 to immortalise the memory of the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 Uprising, affording the youth of today the freedom to create. Where: Constitution Hill. When: October 25 – 29.

Cost: Creative Week tickets are R100 and includes attendance for all four days otherwise it’s R50 per day. “The Big Walk” The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, (DSAC) in Pretoria will host one of its healthy lifestyle flagship programmes #National Big Walk under the theme #IChoose2BActive.

One of the prime goals of the event is prearranged to inspire the public to take up the practice of walking, and encourage participation in walking as an easier tool of achieving a healthy lifestyle. The Big Walk has seen massive growth since its debut back in 2012 by gradually turning into a 365-day call for action being led by the DSAC with the objective of urging all South African citizens to choose an active lifestyle. Where: Fleur Primary School, corner of Molten Road and Hans Strijdom, Pretoria.

When: October 23 at 7am. Cost: Free. “African Women Writers’ Symposium”

The 8th “African Women Writers’ Symposium” will launch with the Nadine Gordimer In Memoriam Lecture by award-winning Zimbabwean writer, human rights activist and filmmaker, Tsitsi Dangaremgba. The event is a hybrid programme with keynote speaker Dangaremgba speaking via live stream from Harvard University where she is based. This will be followed by a Q&A with a live theatre audience facilitated by author and renowned journalist Joanne Joseph. As part of the programme, there will be live music and poetry to wrap up the first event. The rest of the evening’s programme at Soweto Theatre will include singers Luh’ra, Boskasie, singer and poet Nomashenge Dlamini and Zandile Sibanda. Luh’ra will present an enchanting version of her own acoustic soul with her golden guitar.

Where: Soweto Theatre. When: October 26. Cost: All programme events are free and open to the public but RSVP is essential. Email [email protected]

CAPE TOWN “The Turn Up 3.0”

Wehr Entertainment presents “The Turn Up 3.0” featuring Dj Ice Flake, DJ Chello, Jody Frazenburg, Clint Lbc, DJ D and Capital M supported By DeejayRello SA and DJ GeeQ. For more information contact DJ Rello on 060 444 2022. Where: Enigma Lounge, Eerste River.

When: October 22. Cost: R80 at the door. “Legends Showcase”

Join the Rise Up band for an evening of live instrumental music. The band features Sumaré van Schalkwyk for the tribute to female legends showcase. Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner’s music is on the line-up. Ricky van der Horst will be on drums and backing vocals, Winston Siljeur on keyboard and Bradley Grandling on guitar. Where: Koffi Terapi, Willowbridge.

When: October 28. Cost: R120 via Koffi Terapi website. “Comedy and Music Evening“

Compass Rose Collective will present a “Comedy and Music Evening” in aid of the Theatre Benevolent Fund of South Africa, featuring a star-studded line-up of South African and international performers, musicians and comedians. Where: The Galloway Theatre, V&A Waterfront. When: October 22.