What to expect this weekend at the Virtual National Arts Festival

The virtual National Arts Festival will wrap up this Sunday, July 5, however, there will still be plenty more shows to watch online. All the shows released during the festival are available to play on-demand till Thursday, July, 16. What’s more, there is a whole world of vFringe to explore with new Fringe shows being added to the vFringe platform right up until the end of July. Back to the new releases and what you can do live on the Virtual National Arts Festival programme this weekend? Here are some of the highlights. Friday, July 3.

The Edge in partnership with MVG Productions (v-Fringe, Watch anytime)

Multiple-award-winning Daniel Mpilo Richards performs this collection of sketches from his previous shows, State Fracture and Land Acts, written by Mike van Graan and directed by Rob van Vuuren.

Standard Bank Young Artists For Jazz - Sisonke Xonti (Jazz, On-Demand)

His first album "Iyonde" was perhaps a reflection on this musician; urban, melodic and super smooth, but still deeply rooted in his culture. He has since lived up to that body of work, and then some! Catch this talent on our Standard Bank Jazz Festival stage.

Together Apart - Film/Performance Art (On-Demand, Watch anytime)

Stripper and artist Nico interrogates intimacy as performance, while trapped in an art residency under lockdown conditions.

Saturday, July 4

There will be no fireworks this fourth of July, but the vNAF promises something better! Ditch those Saturday afternoon plans to synchronise your heart with the South African cultural beat.

Lesedi: The Rise of Lulu Mlangeni - Dance (Watch anytime)

Being awarded Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance in 2020, rewards Lulu Mlangeni’s endless growth in her craft and this is her story through dance.

Dim-Dep Musical (The sound of the beaten drum) Sagiya Foundation (v-Fringe, Watch anytime)

Dim-Dep, an acronym for Drums and Indigenous Music Development Project, is the sound of the beaten drum; the ‘Face of Environmental Success’. This musical edutainment focuses on the conservation of natural resources and sustainable living.

Thandiswa Mazwai - Jazz (On-Demand, Watch anytime)

Defying categorisation, Mazwai’s sound incorporates African Traditional, Jazz, Afrosoul and House. Catch this exciting music icon at the Standard Bank Jazz stage.

Sunday, July 5

For the first time in its 46-year history, the National Arts Festival was held entirely online for the ultimate virtual celebration of South African arts.

Give Me A Mic, I’ll Show You My Heart (v-Fringe, Watch Anytime)

Give Me A Mic, I’ll Show You My Heart is a classic story of the unfolding of a past relationship: a fairy tale in the beginning, complicated in the middle and, in the end, tears and heartbreak.

Jefferson Tshabalala - Theatre (Live Show)

This dynamic and multi-layered 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre, Jefferson Tshabalala is no stranger to experimenting with form, approaching the online space with the wit, invention and playfulness he brings to all his work, he will be presenting J.Bobs Live – Seen Pha kwa J.B! ‘A sketch/a faux concert which plays out as a collection. Of Prose. Of Poems. Of Plays.’ Don’t miss it! The show starts at 6pm.

Mi Casa (On-Demand, Watch anytime)

Since its inception, the band Mi Casa has taken South African audiences by storm. The live soulful trio combines live horns, vocals and keys with deep soulful grooves to create a sound and energy on stage like no other.

Personal Storytelling by Kit Beukes (Live Workshop)

This workshop, led by artist Kit Beukes will focus on how to tell personal stories meaningfully and effectively through the medium of comics. The workshop starts at 1:30 pm.

Don’t forget to browse the VFringe Virtual Art and Virtual Green – it’s free to look!

Click here for all the excitement and remember the enjoyment continues after the festival ends!