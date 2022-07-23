What's On: Events to diarise in your city until July 28

Have you also felt like getting out into the streets again but so much has changed it’s as if you’ve been in a time capsule and skipped a few years? Well, let's get you caught up with the hottest events happening this week. We all love a little laughter during these trying times, something to tickle the funny bone, and what better way to ease into the weekend than a visit to the Joker’s July with comic Alan Committie.

JOHANNESBURG Joker’s July Joker’s July features a larger-than-life comedy line-up: Alan Committie, Joey Rasdien, Dillan Oliphant and Mo Motheba. Celebrating all things funny, it includes Committee’s “Love Factually” show.

This hilarious exploration of the battle of the sexes and the exes continues, with Committie offering his brand of relationship advice. He even tries to provide answers to loaded questions such as “Do I look fat?” or “Would you prefer to go to the cricket or spend the day with me and my mom?” Where: Theatre of Marcellus. When: July 22 – 23 at 8pm.

Cost: R150 at Ticketpro. Billy Monama Live Jazzy July is keeping jazz alive in Newtown. Launched in 2018, Jazzy July brings to the stage an eclectic mix of South Africa’s most innovative voices. This weekend “Billy Manoma Live” is bringing the jazzy vibes.

Where: The Market Theatre. When: July 22 – 23. Cost: R100 to R150.

Scorpion King Live Catch “Scorpion King Live” with an exciting line-up of artists to keep you entertained from start to finish. Show producers Glen21 Entertainment and duo Scorpion Kings are hosting the show. The three-hour live concert will feature some of SA’s hottest artists including DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small, Madumane, Blxkie, Ami Faku, Msaki, Nkosazana Daughter, Kamo Mpela, Mas Musiq, Aymos,Young Stunna, Toss, Felo, Myztro, Bontle, Nicole Elocin, Nia Pearl and Daliwonga.

Where: SunBet Arena, Times Square, Pretoria. When: July 22 at 6pm. Cost: Prices range from R290 – R490. Ticket holders from the previous show can change their tickets to the new date, as these are still valid.

Turbine Art Fair The Turbine Art Fair celebrates 10 years of contemporary South African art. With more than 40 galleries and exhibits from across South Africa, there’s bound to be something to catch your eye. The fair provides an overview of the current climate of production from institutions in Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, Durban and Makhanda, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Stellenbosch. Visitors can enjoy the fair, see the art and meet the gallerists ahead of the official opening.

Where: Oxford Parks Precinct in Rosebank. When: July 21 – 24. Cost: Tickets cost R150 online or R180 at the door. Weekend pass: R300.

Friends in Biking Bandits Homies Friendship Ride Klipdrift and the Biking Bandits are hosting a “Homies Friendship Ride” in Soweto to commemorate International Friendship Day on July 30. Biking Bandits take the joy of cycling to the streets. Drawn together by a love of cycling, friends Titi Mashele, Tsatsi Rantsatsi and Tebogo Galagala started a cycling group to reconnect with their community.

Friends from Joburg and Soweto are encouraged to gather, grab a bike and join the Bandits. Where: Soweto (keep your eyes on their socials for exact locations). When: July 30.

Cost: Free. KWAZULU-NATAL

Mpumi Dhlamini Live Centre for Jazz and Popular Music presents SA Music Awards nominee Mpumi Dhlamini. Dhlamini has shared the stage with Proverb, Zwai Bala, Jimmy Dludlu, Lira and produced work for Wanda Baloyi, Brian Temba, Kabomo, Zama Jobe and Sphelelo Mazibuko, among others.

Where: Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard College Campus. When: July 27 at 6pm. Cost: Entry is R100. Pensioners pay R70, students pay R40.

CAPE TOWN Figure of 8 Dance Collective

“Figure of 8 Dance Collective” returns to The Baxter with a new dance work at the Golden Arrow Studio. The award-winning duo of Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf, present a contemporary work that explores body movement. “Embody You”, tackles issues of identity, age, beauty, pleasure, love, pain, and sadness. It runs from July 27 to 30 at 8.15pm nightly with matinee performances on Thursday, July 28 at 11am and Saturday, July 30 at 3pm. Booking is through Webtickets, The Baxter box office or Pick n Pay stores.

Where: Baxter Theatre, Rondebosch. When: July 27 – 30 July. Cost: R80 – R120.

V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing Feastival The well-known night celebration “Feastival” returns after a three-year absence. If you like good food and drinks, then you can’t miss this one. We’ve heard there’s a happy hour from 4pm to 6pm so duck in earlier for some specials. Visitors can look forward to a delicious, winter-warming array of food from Makers Landing tenants and others, plus a wide selection of craft beers, cocktails created by Cape Town’s best mixologists, and a wide selection of wine and sparkling wine tastings from local wine farms.

The evening will be filled with live music featuring local artists, headlined by Matthew Mole. Where: V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing Cruise Terminal. When: July 29 from 6pm to midnight