WHAT’S ON: Meet the king behind ‘Queens of Comedy’

As we near the end Women’s month, the celebrations continue and why shouldn’t it? Comedian Pius Xulu has organised “Cape Town’s Queens in Comedy” as a special tribute to women.

Xulu told IOL Entertainment: “The #QueensInComedy brand aims to expand across the country to even the continent of Africa at large. The aim is to curate comedy shows with amazing comediennes from different provinces and different cities to ultimately be continent wide.” The venue is Wine Arc situated on the winelands of Stellenbosch and together with @SAComedyShares brings a sizzling hot line-up consisting of Saya-Pierce Jones, Mira, Angel Campey and Mel Jones. Mel Jones. Picture:Supplied “I want to utilise this brand to showcase more female comedians in the industry as we have a lot that are not published or exposed enough.

“Their time is now, their voices need to be heard by giving them an opportunity to showcase themselves accordingly. “There’s already a lot of interest shown by other provinces for this show to happen in their backyards.” Angel Campey Picture:Supplied Xulu said, “All four acts bring different flair and true stories with hilarious laughter and sanity. I’m hereby requesting for anyone who would like to work with me on this idea to be in contact and let's make it a reality as I cannot do it in my own.”

The event takes place on Saturday, August 20. Tickets are R150 via Quicket. CAPE TOWN Red Bull Dance Your Style

The biggest street dance competition in the world, “Red Bull Dance Your Style”, is back in South Africa and touring the country in search of the best street dancers. If you think you’ve got what it takes to make it to the main qualifier event, then go show off your slickest moves. The event will end with showcase battles, which will feature the best dancers in Cape Town. These auditions will determine the top 16 street dancers in South Africa who will compete in the national final in Pretoria in October.

The winner of the national competition will represent South Africa at the “Red Bull Dance Your Style” world final in December. Where: Amphitheatre, V&A Waterfront. When: August 20 at 11am- 3.30pm.

Cost: Free Talking Heads Ever wanted direct access to intriguing experts and creative thinkers who have forged unique personal paths? You could ask them questions, debate opinions and spark thoughts that might change the way you perceive the world.

The “Talking Heads” annual event invites the curious seeker to engage with scintillating minds at the top of their respective fields. Audience members are randomly assigned to four different tables. At each table is a “talking head”, who has creatively prepared a 20-minute session that addresses the theme, based on their professional and personal vantage points. And there will be wine! Where: Spier Wine Farm, Stellenbosch.

When: August 26 - 27. Cost: R250 a ticket via Webtickets (including a light dinner and a glass of Spier wine).

DURBAN All Stars Shine The Playhouse Company presents “All Stars Shine”, a showcase for KZN Schools Talent and a celebration of the diversity of musical cultures. Directed by Natalie Rungan, this production will boast a line-up of young talent by youth in the arts.

Where: The Playhouse Theatre, Durban When: August 20 at 2pm. Cost: R50 via Webtickets.

The Yazoo Show “The Yazoo Show” featuring Colin Peddie and Marion Loudon is about to hit Durban for three shows. Get out your hair gel and Doc Martens and head to London in 1982 for a tribute to one of the most influential duos in pop history. The duo present a brand-new show for the Rhumbelow theatre in the form of a warm tribute to Vince Clarke and Alison Moyet’s short-lived association and the success it brought.

Peddie and Loudon will be showcasing the music, audio visuals and stories of Clarke and Moyet. Bring picnic baskets or buy at the venue. A mass of shows are being held to help keep the theatre from closing so please support them. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban

When August 19-21. Cost: R180 at Computicket or email [email protected] JOHANNESBURG

Scorpion Walk For those who love to take a walk on the wild side, join the “Scorpion Walk”. Jonathan Leeming, a leading authority on spiders and scorpions, hosts this walk and gives fascinating insights into their ways and habits. This popular event teaches conservation and respect for all creatures and children are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Participants learn more about scorpions, can hold one in their hands and learn to differentiate between dangerous species and relatively harmless ones. Signed copies of Leeming’s book “One World and Scorpions of South Africa” are also available for purchase at this event. Where: The Sheds, Crocodile River Reserve, Gauteng.