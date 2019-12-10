IOL Entertainment is giving away 10 double tickets to Cassper Nyovest's "Fill Up Royal Bafokeng" concert.
The 5th installment of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up concerts is going to his home province in the North West as he is set to host #FillupRoyalBafokeng in Rustenburg on Sunday, 15 December 2019.
Having set the benchmark for concert experiences in the country, for the 5th consecutive year, Cassper Nyovest’s #FillupRoyalBafokeng is set to be nothing short of spectacular and one for the books for the North West Province.
In August, the local rapper Cassper Nyovest dropped a video announcing that the next venue for his ongoing Fill Up stadium series will be in Rustenburg.
