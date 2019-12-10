Win tickets to 'Fill Up Royal Bafokeng'









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Supplied IOL Entertainment is giving away 10 double tickets to Cassper Nyovest's "Fill Up Royal Bafokeng" concert. The 5th installment of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up concerts is going to his home province in the North West as he is set to host #FillupRoyalBafokeng in Rustenburg on Sunday, 15 December 2019. Having set the benchmark for concert experiences in the country, for the 5th consecutive year, Cassper Nyovest’s #FillupRoyalBafokeng is set to be nothing short of spectacular and one for the books for the North West Province. In August, the local rapper Cassper Nyovest dropped a video announcing that the next venue for his ongoing Fill Up stadium series will be in Rustenburg. Taking to Twitter page, the "Move For Me" opens the video by announcing that he is gay in the dictionary sense, meaning happy, also poking fun at the gay rumours that were floating around last week.

He then goes on to announce that Fill Up is coming to Rustenburg at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West Province and is set to take place on December 15, with the official hashtag being #FillUpRoyallBafokeng.

Mufasa further states that this is his homecoming since the rapper hails from Mafikeng in the North West.

The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper has also partnered with Samsung as the official sponsor his upcoming concert.

Making the announcement on Twitter last month, the "Gets Getsa" rapper posted a video announcing the partnership, including his special edition Samsung A30s.

In the video, Nyovest is seen sitting down with the President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Africa, Mr Sung Yoon, getting ready to sign the sponsorship deal with a funny side skit happening with a cutout of Mufasa.

"Fill Up Royal Bafokeng" is set to take place on December 15, with tickets on sale at Webtickets. They range from R100 to R400.

Enter the competition below:

