Winners of the 55th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards announced

As the well-worn cliché goes, "The show must go on". And it did for 55th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.

With the current lockdown making the prestigious annual red-carpet event impossible, the theatre fraternity got the chance to celebrate in a virtual space on Monday night, when the winners for this year were announced.

The panel judging chair, Africa Melane said: “The tough economic times of recent years did not rob theatre and opera lovers of an exceptional quality of productions mounted. The panel and I were once again blown away by what was on offer, especially the new South African works.

"It demonstrates that talent will flourish regardless of the circumstances. “From the avant-garde to more mainstream entertainment, from exciting new names to seasoned stars and other specialists of the stage, this year’s winners highlight the thrilling and world-class standard of what is on offer to local audiences. We are truly fortunate.”

Africa Melane is the panel judging chair for the Fleur du Cap Awards. Picture: Supplied

"Kinky Boots", staged at the Fugard Theatre, was the indisputable favourite of the judges, taking a total of six awards. "Scott" won three, with writer and director Morapeleng Molekoa winning two of these, while "G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat)" also won three, and "The Glass Menagerie", two awards.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement award honoured veteran playwright, director, actor and educator Fatima (Fatts) Dike. Summing up the panel’s comments, Melane said: “She has been instrumental in opening the doors of theatre to all.

She educated herself in exile during the struggle, she defied and challenged the laws of segregation and she exposed the abomination of apartheid. We thank her for never abandoning her roots in Langa. Long may she continue to paint with words”.