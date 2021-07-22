Workshops and seminars to run alongside Durban International Film Festival

The country’s leading film festival, The Durban International Film Festival, is underway. and aside from its delectable movie offerings, there is also the exciting industry programme, “Isiphethu”. Hosted by the UKZN’s Centre for Creative Arts (CCA), screenings by film students and a diverse workshop and seminar programme are the pulse of this year’s programme.

It aims to educate and up-skill, instil confidence in young aspirant filmmakers and share information that is relevant to the film industry and empowers young people. This year, six student films created by young filmmakers at UKZN will be screened. AFDA: The School for the Creative Economy, Durban Campus, will also screen three short films created by their students. Some of the highlights of the workshop and seminar programme include a seminar on ‘mixtape filmmaking’ by renowned independent filmmaker Khalid EL-Jelailati, who will be sharing innovative ways of doing business in the world of film as an independent maker.

In collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Film Festival, Isiphethu is hosting a pitching session on children’s films, which gives filmmakers the unique opportunity to pitch their films to industry professionals and receive constructive feedback and an animation round-table. Additionally, the programme hosts a master class in sound engineering facilitated by Thapelo Makhubo and a master class in editing for documentaries by renowned editor Khalid Shamis. The Film Festival doctor, Rebekah Louise Smith, will take filmmakers through PR, marketing and film festival strategies.

Isiphethu manager Sakhile Gumede said: “Our objective is to connect the world to the continent and also give a platform to local industry role players. “This will not be possible without friends of the festival, partners and funders. I extend my gratitude to the colleagues who made this possible.” All workshops and seminars will take place between July 26 and 30 and are accessible for free through zoom and streamed live on Facebook.