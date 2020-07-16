World class ballerinas perform 'The Swan' for relief aid

32 beautiful and strong women from different walks of life came together virtually to speak the common language of dance in an effort to raise funds for fellow dancers who are struggling financially.

In a viral compilation video, ballerinas from around the world, including the US, Australia, the UK, South Africa, Norway, Russia, Cuba, France, the Philippines, Canada, Austria, Mexico, Denmark, and China filmed themselves dancing to Saint-Saëns’ "The Swan" – the 13th and penultimate movement of his 1886 suite, "The Carnival of the Animals".

In these unpredictable times, ballet companies - like many organisations - are fighting to survive.

The special video performance was made to help dancers who are struggling financially. Initiators Misty Copeland and Joseph Phillips launched the online initiative, "Swans for Relief". Funds raised will be distributed to each dancer’s company’s Covid-19 relief fund, or other arts/dance-based relief funds.

The video featured ballerinas, Stella Abrera of American Ballet Theatre, USA, Precious Adams of English National Ballet, England, Nathalia Arja of Miami City Ballet, USA, Isabella Boylston of American Ballet Theatre, USA, Skylar Brandt of American Ballet Theatre, USA, Misty Copeland of American Ballet Theatre, USA, Monike Cristina of Joburg Ballet, South Africa, Ashley Ellis of Boston Ballet, USA, Greta Elizondo of Nacional de Danza Mexico, Mexico, Nikisha Fogo of Vienna State Ballet, Austria, Angelica Generosa of Pacific Northwest Ballet, USA, Sarah Hay of Freelance Ballerina, USA, Francesca Hayward of The Royal Ballet, England, Robyn Hendricks of The Australian Ballet, Australia, Whitney Jensen of The Norwegian National Ballet, Norway, Yuriko Kajiya of Houston Ballet, USA, Maria Khoreva of Mariinsky Theatre, Russia, Ako Kondo of The Australian Ballet, Australia, Misa Kuranaga of San Francisco Ballet, USA, Stephanie Kurlow of Freelance Hijabi Ballerina, Australia, Sara Mearns of New York City Ballet, USA, Ginett Moncho of Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba, Katherine Ochoa of Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Cuba, Hannah O'Neill of Paris Opera Ballet, France, Denise Parungao of Ballet Philippines, Philippines, Tiler Peck of New York City Ballet, USA, Tina Pereira of The National Ballet of Canada, Canada, Ida Praetorius of The Royal Danish Ballet, Denmark, Jemima Reyes of Ballet Philippines, Philippines, Ingrid Silva of Dance Theatre of Harlem, USA, Bianca Teixeira of San Francisco Ballet, USA and Xu Yan of The National Ballet of China, China.