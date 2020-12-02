Xolisa Dlamini to perform at iSupport Creative Business virtual concert
In a series of virtual concerts by iSupport Creative Business and other partners, powerhouse vocalist Xolisa Dlamini will entertain online viewers with her band.
The virtual concert is a part of a unique joint curation between the Centre Creative Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. And will take place from Tuesday, December 8 at 3pm.
The concert is invested in showcasing the vast pool of talent that Durban has while using the great spaces available in the city in unconventional ways.
Dlamini, who has released her latest album titled “Fire Born” earlier this year, is a jazz vocalist with hints and elements of afro-soul, gospel, traditional folk and contemporary maskandi in her music.
This Eastern Cape-born music lecturer and vocal coach is Dlamini describes her music as a traditional African sound that all can relate to.
Her passion for music and storytelling began at a young age when she experienced visions and life-changing challenges in her life.
Xolisa Dlamini, has shaped the careers of internationally acclaimed Mthatha-raised artists Black Coffee, Mondli Ngcobo, Zakes Bantwini and Nduduzo Makhathini, among others.
The seasoned musician’s three albums have received widespread national recognition and award nominations.
Her first album, “Times”, received nominations for best contemporary album and best female composer at the South African Music Awards. Her second album, “Afro Blue”, was nominated for best contemporary jazz album at the Metro FM Awards in 2010.
Dlamini’s band consists of Sanele Phakathi on keys, Sbu Zondi on drums and Lwazi Mlotshwa on bass guitar.
Event details:
Date: December 8, 2020
Time: 3pm
Tickets: R30, available at National Arts Festival.