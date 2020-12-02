Xolisa Dlamini to perform at iSupport Creative Business virtual concert

In a series of virtual concerts by iSupport Creative Business and other partners, powerhouse vocalist Xolisa Dlamini will entertain online viewers with her band.

The virtual concert is a part of a unique joint curation between the Centre Creative Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. And will take place from Tuesday, December 8 at 3pm.

The concert is invested in showcasing the vast pool of talent that Durban has while using the great spaces available in the city in unconventional ways.

Dlamini, who has released her latest album titled “Fire Born” earlier this year, is a jazz vocalist with hints and elements of afro-soul, gospel, traditional folk and contemporary maskandi in her music.

This Eastern Cape-born music lecturer and vocal coach is Dlamini describes her music as a traditional African sound that all can relate to.