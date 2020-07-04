Young creatives highlight issues of gender, race, spirituality at vNAF

The Market Photo Workshop has announced the upcoming opening of “Reclamations”, a virtual exhibition that will be hosted at the National Arts Festival online showcase. "Reclamations" revisits the longest-running mentorship programme in the history of African photography that continues to support young photographers in realising visions that reflect the aspirations and disquiet of their communities. Since 2008, the Tierney Fellowship in South Africa has been leading in the identification of emerging talent in contemporary photography. Tracey Edser, Simangele Kalisa, the late Thabiso Sekgala, Mack Magagane, Tshepiso Mazibuko, Lebohang Kganye, Sipho Gongxeka, Matthew Kay, Tsepo Gumbi, Celimpilo Mazibuko, Tshepiso Mabula ka Ndongeni, together with the Tierney Bamako Award Recipient, Moussa John Kalapo, represent a cross-section of photographic concern that remains urgent in our transitioning societies. The young creatives put the spotlight on societal issues such as gender, race, migration, the divide between urban and rural, land restitution, spirituality, national and familial memory and reclaim them from the histories of their making.

The Market Photo Workshop in partnership with The Tierney Family Foundation creates opportunities for photographers to cultivate the development of photography as a medium.

The Tierney Fellowship provides successful applicants with the financial support necessary to research and produce a body of photographic work, in consultation with a mentor, over the period of a year. The Tierney Fellowship programme ran for the first time in South Africa in 2008 and partner institutions include the Market Photo Workshop, WITS School of Arts and The Michaelis School of Fine Art at the University of Cape Town.

The organisation is building towards South Africa where photography plays an important part in the development of careers and the development of young people.

Below are some of the portraits that will be showcasing at the Virtual National Arts Festival(vNAF).

Portrait Moussa-John-Kalapo. Picture: Supplied

Portrait by Simangele-Kalisa. Picture: Supplied

Portrait by Celimpilo-Mazibuko. Picture: Supplied

The 11-day virtual festival ends on Sunday, July 5, however, viewers have the opportunity to watch their favourite shows until Thursday, July 16.

For the full program, prices and more information on the festival please click here.